UPDATE: Delcamp cries during police interview played in court

May 11—SUNBURY — Samantha Delcamp held her face with her hands and cried Wednesday in a Northumberland County courtroom while she listened to herself on a video of her police interview describing the fatal beating her 3-year-old daughter.

Delcamp, 26, of Trevorton, who is accused of being an accomplice to the murder of her daughter, Arabella Parker, cried continuously as District Attorney Tony Matulewicz played the nearly 90-minute police interview in which she tells how Arabella was struck by then-boyfriend Jahrid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, during an October 2019 incident inside the couple's home.

The jury watched the entire video in which arresting state trooper Brian Siebert speaks with Delcamp about the incident and previous abuse.

The prosecution called Siebert as its last witness before Delcamp's defense attorney, Michael O'Donnell begins to present his case this afternoon.

It is not known if Delcamp will testify on her own behalf. She has testified multiple times prior in the cases of Burgess, who was found guilty of third-degree murder for just role in Arabella's death, and Christy Willis, Burgess' mother, who was charged and convicted of lying to authorities about her knowledge of the case last year.

Testimony is set to continue this afternoon with the jury possibly getting the case later today.