Delcamp hearing delayed

Dec. 20—SUNBURY — A status hearing scheduled on Monday for accused killer Samantha Delcamp was delayed until a later date in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor.

Conflicts counsel Michael O'Donnell had a scheduling conflict on Monday and submitted a written request to continue the hearing. A new date is not yet scheduled but criminal jury selection is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Feb. 7.

Delcamp, 26, is accused in the death of her 3-year-old daughter Arabella Parker. Delcamp testified twice in three days at the trial of her ex-boyfriend, Jahrid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, who was convicted last month of third-degree murder in the beating death of Arabella on Oct. 10, 2019.

Delcamp was charged by trooper Brian Siebert after Siebert said Delcamp knew about Arabella's abuse and did nothing to prevent it. Delcamp is charged as an accomplice.

Burgess claimed during his trial that Delcamp also struck the child and that she was not taking responsibility for her part in the child's death.

Burgess is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4 at 10 p.m. in front of Saylor.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER