Delcamp trial delayed until May

Mar. 21—SUNBURY — Jury selection in the trial of accused killer Samantha Delcamp is scheduled for May 9 after President Judge Charles Saylor granted a continuance Monday.

Jury selection was set to begin April 4. Saylor ordered jury selection to begin on May 9 with the trial to begin the following day.

Delcamp, 26, of Trevorton, is accused of being an accomplice to the murder of her 3-year-old daughter, Arabella Parker in 2019.

Public defender Michael O'Donnell told Saylor in a previous hearing he was waiting to hear from District Attorney Tony Matulewicz about offering his client a plea deal for testifying on behalf of the state in the case against convicted murderer Jahrid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, for his role in the death of Arabella in October 2019.

Arresting trooper Brian Siebert said Delcamp knew about the abuse and did not stop it or report it to authorities.

O'Donnell told Saylor he has not received any agreements or offers from Matulewicz and the case will now proceed to trial. Matulewicz has said publicly even though Delcamp testified that Burgess beat Arabella and has cooperated with the district attorney's office, he would not give her any plea deals and he is prepared to go to trial.

Last month Saylor denied Delcamp's request for more funds for a psychiatric evaluation.

Saylor granted Delcamp, of Trevorton, $2,500 last year for an evaluation. O'Donnell asked Saylor in January for $10,500 to pay for an expert and because the case is high profile. Saylor said he denied the request because battered woman syndrome is not the type of defense used in this kind of case where the victim is not the aggressor. Delcamp claims Burgess beat her on several occasions and she feared for her life.

Now Delcamp will be present in court on May 9 at 9:15 a.m. in front of Saylor when a jury is picked.