Is Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Delcath Systems's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2021 Delcath Systems had US$15.6m of debt, an increase on US$2.00m, over one year. But it also has US$22.8m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$7.17m net cash.

How Healthy Is Delcath Systems' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Delcath Systems had liabilities of US$5.95m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$15.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$22.8m and US$44.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$1.67m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Delcath Systems could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Delcath Systems boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Delcath Systems's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Delcath Systems wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 116%, to US$3.6m. So its pretty obvious shareholders are hoping for more growth!

So How Risky Is Delcath Systems?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Delcath Systems lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$23m and booked a US$26m accounting loss. With only US$7.17m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Importantly, Delcath Systems's revenue growth is hot to trot. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 6 warning signs with Delcath Systems (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

