DelDOT’s proposing changes near Cooch’s Bridge site. Residents pack the house

Taking the scenic route around one of Delaware's most historic areas could look a little different in a few years.

Delaware’s Department of Transportation held a public workshop at Glasgow High School on Wednesday, Feb. 6, to discuss improvements that could be made to the intersection of Old Baltimore Pike and Cooch’s Bridge Road near Glasgow and Iron Hill.

Nearly 300 individuals showed up to a packed Glasgow High School cafeteria, where more than 30 boards were displayed with project proposals and engineers were ready to explain their vision.

The intersection has a history of being a heavily utilized, accident-prone road. Three bridges around the site are nearing a century old and, according to DelDOT, are in need of structural repair. But the history of this site goes further back than that.

Cooch’s Bridge Road overlooks the historic Cooch House and battlefield, Delaware’s only Revolutionary War site and a nationally recognized historic district.

Friends of Cooch’s Bridge Historic District, an organization dedicated to preserving the site, have made strides in recent years to open the site to the public and the state already has invested millions in feasibility studies and preservation efforts.

Now, residents and local history buffs are concerned that DelDOT’s proposals could tarnish the site.

Cooch's Bridge history

Officials from the Department of State join members of the Cooch family to announce plans for the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs to acquire the home and surrounding property at the heart of the Cooch's Bridge battlefield. Attending the event were Secretary of State Jeff Bullock, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, historical archaeologist Wade Catts and Tim Slavin, director of the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs.

Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site is made up of four buildings and sits on the site of the Battle of Cooch’s Bridge, Delaware’s only Revolutionary War battle.

It has sat for over 250 years, where it’s operated as a complex for farming, milling and industry. Archaeological studies also have found significant artifacts related to Delaware’s Native American history and unmarked graves where soldiers were buried during the war.

The Cooch family occupied the homestead until 2018, when it sold the property to the state. Currently owned by the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the state is investing in the site’s renovations before opening it up to the public by 2026.

The British battalion returns fire during a past reenactment of the Battle of Cooch's Bridge.

Friends of Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site also have plans to make the site a recreational pit stop for people to visit and engage in sponsored events. Studies are underway for a trail system connecting Iron Hill Park with Glasgow Regional Park.

Changes on the books include adding a parking lot, public restrooms and making some exterior repairs. By the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the state hopes renovations will be completed.

Safety concerns

The site is made up of three bridges, each dating back to the early 1900s and reaching the end of their design life. There are no bike or pedestrian paths around the site, making it dangerous for alternate modes of transportation to visit.

C.R. McLeod, communications manager for DelDOT, explained that the objectives for the project are to improve the structural integrity of the three bridges on the site, improving the driving safety issues on those roads and to accommodate the anticipated growth to the Cooch’s Bridge site as it opens to the public.

“We’re at step one of what will be a lengthy, multi-step process,” McLeod said. “We’re not just responsible for the needs of the traveling public, but we also have to be sensitive to the historic nature of the area.”

According to DelDOT, a total of 34 crashes have been reported since 2015 on the intersection of Old Baltimore Pike and Old Cooch’s Bridge Road. The project’s website attributes poor roadway alignment, inadequate sight distance, unprotected obstructions and substandard roadway widths and guardrails as some of the reasons for the intersection’s accident count.

Improvements could include widening the roadway with shoulders and bike lanes, intersection improvements (potentially including roundabouts) and guardrail upgrades.

Environmental and traffic studies began for this project in Fall 2020. As of now, there is no concrete timeline on when the improvements will be made.

What is being proposed?

Nearly 300 individuals showed up to a packed Glasgow High School cafeteria on the evening of Feb. 6, where over 30 boards were displayed with project proposals for the Old Baltimore Pike and Old Cooch's Bridge Road intersection.

DelDOT and engineering firms GPI and Century Engineering, displayed seven proposals during the public workshop; some involve installing roundabouts on either the north or south end of the intersection and others with standard intersections, turn lanes and road widenings.

Nearby residents came out in droves to get some answers on what is being proposed at the site. Patricia Maichle, whose ancestors fought in the Revolutionary War, spoke out against the project’s proposals.

“I think it’s appalling that our only Revolutionary War historic site is being damaged in this way,” Maichle said. “It’s not the best thing for the community. It deletes the goodness that people come here for.”

Many of the residents expressed frustration that the improvements would make way for large trucks, and were worried that commercial development of the land was not far behind. McLeod said that driving large trucks is restricted on the road segment of Old Baltimore Pike between Route 896 and Route 72 is restricted, with the exception of local deliveries.

Surveys and comment sheets handed out to residents in attendance of DelDOT's public workshop regarding the Old Baltimore Pike and Old Cooch's Bridge Road intersection.

Vince Watchorn, president of Friends of Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site, attended the meeting in hopes of getting a better understanding of the department’s plans and working in collaboration with the engineers.

“I’m hoping they take into account the important historic nature of the area,” Watchorn said. “It’s still in the process of developing a plan for what it will become, so I’m hoping for plans that won’t take any opportunities off the table.”

A decision on which alternative to use, if any, has yet to be made. Once a design is selected, the department will have to undergo National Historic Preservation and environmental review processes.

Details about the project can be found at the DelDOT Project Portal website, and public comments are being accepted until March 7. According to McLeod, another meeting is tentatively scheduled for early spring, with a formal presentation and a chance to answer lingering questions among community members.

Molly McVety covers community and environmental issues around Delaware. Contact her at mmcvety@delawareonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @mollymcvety.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Changes coming to Cooch’s Bridge; residents show up in hundreds