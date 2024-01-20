DelDOT warns Delawareans of icy roads due to frigid temperatures

Snow cleanup is continuing across Delaware roads on Saturday after the Friday storm brought over 5 inches in some areas.

The Delaware Department of Transportation warned drivers of icy roads due to frigid temperatures and asked them to give space to snowplows on the road.

According to DelDOT, all primary and secondary roads have been plowed and salted.

Roads are also continuing to be salted in areas where drifting is occurring due to the blowing snow, with efforts continuing overnight due to the high possibility of icing.

The National Weather Service forecasts cold temperatures throughout Saturday, with a low of 18 degrees.

According to Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director A.J. Shall, "DelDOT continues to clear roads and the cold will create ice in some areas."

A travel advisory for a speed limit reduction to 55 mph on I-495 has also been issued.

DelDOT also has a snowplow tracker for residents to see at deldot.gov/map/.

