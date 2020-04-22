Delegat Group Limited's (NZSE:DGL) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Delegat Group (NZSE:DGL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 37% over the last month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Delegat Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Delegat Group is:

14% = NZ$52m ÷ NZ$369m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every NZ$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of NZ$0.14.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Delegat Group's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Delegat Group seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.6%. This probably laid the ground for Delegat Group's moderate 6.3% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Delegat Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 9.8% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Delegat Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Delegat Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Delegat Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 29%, which implies that it retains the remaining 71% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Delegat Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 33% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 15%.