DELEGATE TRACKER: Results of the 2024 Republican and Democratic primaries

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voters in both major parties are choosing their nominees for the 2024 presidential election.

Incumbent Democrat Joe Biden is seeking a second term in the White House and faces two challengers from within his own party.

On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump has a commanding lead in the polls and is trying to hold off challenges from several other candidates.

Republican delegate count

To secure the Republican nomination, a candidate must receive at least 1,215 delegates. Voters in Iowa will have their say first. The caucus there is Monday, Jan. 15.

Republican winners by state

Here’s a look at the results so far across the United States.

Republican vote count

While the vote count is not as important as the delegate count, it still shows who is the preferred candidate for voters. Here’s a look at the vote count nationwide. You can also use the dropdown menu in the top left to filter to a specific state.

Which states vote next in the Republican primary calendar?

There are still 56 primaries and caucuses remaining in the Republican calendar. Up next is the Iowa caucus, on Jan. 15, followed by the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23.

Democratic delegate count

To secure the Democratic nomination, a candidate must receive at least 1,973 delegates. Voters in New Hampshire will have their say first. The primary there is Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Democratic winners by state

Here’s a look at the results so far across the United States.

Democratic vote count

While the vote count is not as important as the delegate count, it still shows who is the preferred candidate for voters. Here’s a look at the vote count nationwide. You can also use the dropdown menu in the top left to filter to a specific state.

Which states vote next in the Democratic primary calendar?

There are still 57 primaries and caucuses remaining in the Democratic calendar. Up next is the New Hampshire primary, on Jan. 23, followed by the South Carolina primary on Feb. 3.

