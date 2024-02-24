Delegates Michael Feggans and Alex Askew condemn VB hate mail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Delegates Michael Feggans and Alex Askew released a joint statement condemning a racist and threatening letter received by a Virginia Beach family.

Each year during Black History Month, Veonca Evans decorates her Kempsville townhome with banners and a montage with photos of prominent figures in Black history such as Martin Luther King Jr, Rosa Parks, and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

On Feb. 15, Evan received a threatening letter in the mail with no return address, the mail was processed in Richmond, Virginia. The hand-printed note, littered with profanity and the n-word demanded that she take the decorations down — or pay a price.

In a media release, the delegates stated,

Delegates Michael Feggans and Alex Askew want to be clear, “We do not tolerate any hatred

or bigotry. We want to extend our deepest condolences to the family in this challenging time. Our

residents deserve to feel safe in their communities regardless of their background and should be

allowed to express their beliefs with peace of mind. Our offices will continue to strive to ensure

such an environment for all members of our community.”

10 On Your Side reached out to a spokesperson for the police department who confirmed the matter is under investigation and a determination will be made on whether local or federal authorities will investigate the threat that was delivered via the United States Postal Service.

