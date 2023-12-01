Delegation opposes mileage tax idea

Dec. 1—CUMBERLAND — Members of the Western Maryland legislative delegation voiced opposition Friday to the idea of switching to a miles-driven basis to raise money for roads instead of the current gas tax method.

Discussion on the proposed mileage-based tax took place at the annual Pre-Legislative Breakfast hosted by the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce. The event was held at the Rocky Gap Casino Resort which, along with Verizon, sponsored the breakfast.

Elected state officials meet annually with constituents prior to the opening of the legislative session in Annapolis, which commences on Jan. 10.

Sen. Mike McKay and Dels. Jason Buckel and Jim Hinebaugh attended the event. Del. Terry Baker had a pre-arranged hunting trip and was unable to attend.

"The fuel tax is down for a variety of reasons," said McKay. "We had COVID, but we also have the manufacture of electric vehicles. They are getting more miles to the gallon and one of the things they are looking at is charging miles driven per year. We have already articulated that does not work for us."

Maryland is moving to adopt regulations, with the support of Gov. Wes Moore, which would require manufacturers to continuously increase the share of electric vehicles they sell, reaching 100% of passenger car and light truck sales by model year 2035.

Steep declines in the number of gas and diesel fueled vehicles on the road will dramatically reduce the amount of money the state receives for road work through Maryland's gas tax. State statistics already show a decline in the amount of fuel sold in Maryland since 2019.

More fuel-efficient vehicles and the growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles have somewhat driven that decrease.

The recently created Transportation Revenue and Infrastructure Needs Commission has been formed to study new methods for raising road maintenance funding, including a surcharge based on the number of miles driven.

"So it seems like you reached peak fuel," Ed Regan, transportation consultant told the commission in August. "... I've always had a forecast where we're going to grow up to a certain point and then it will start to decline. The decline is here. We are headed down."

Regan and other transportation officials say a tax based on reporting an odometer reading would not be precise. Current technology that tracks where vehicles are would be considered more precise and could take in variables like congestion and interstate commuting.

Other states, such as California, are also considering some form of mileage-based tax. However, lawmakers would have to resolve concerns involving privacy rights and the government tracking and collecting data on the movements of citizens' vehicles.

"The data showed a few years ago that Allegany County actually drives the most miles to get to work than any other county in the state of Maryland," McKay said, adding the formula would have take into consideration counties that have a lot of commuters.

"They are trying to figure out a way to balance it out so the rural counties don't end up carrying the load to pay for roads and bridges," McKay said.

"I spent a lot of time in the military in logistics," said Hinebaugh. "I get concerned when on one hand we're pushing electrification of vehicles, housing, everything. At the same time we are shutting down other sources of power. We are switching to sources of power that may not be as reliable or responsive as some of the systems we're eliminating. We are going to have to watch that very closely."

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.