Delegation Pushes for NCAA to add March Madness games for UD Arena

The FCC's war on robocalls has gained a new weapon in its arsenal with the declaration of AI-generated voices as "artificial" and therefore definitely against the law when used in automated calling scams. It may not stop the flood of fake Joe Bidens that will almost certainly trouble our phones this election season, but it won't hurt, either. The new rule, contemplated for months and telegraphed last week, isn't actually a new rule — the FCC can't just invent them with no due process.