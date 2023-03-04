Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Monkey Transcripts
·4 min read

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 28, 2023

Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Delek Logistics Partners Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Rosy Zuklic, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rosy Zuklic: Good afternoon, and welcome to the Delek Logistics Partners Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Participants on today's call will include Avigal Soreq, President; Todd O'Malley, EVP and Chief Operating Officer; Reuven Spiegel, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; as well as other management team members. As a reminder, this conference call will contain forward-looking statements as defined under the federal securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding guidance and future business outlook. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from our forecast. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in the company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, along with the press release associated with this call.

The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their prospective date. I'll now turn the call over to Avigal for opening remarks.

Truck, Transport, Cargo
Truck, Transport, Cargo

Photo by Gabriel Santos on Unsplash

Avigal Soreq: Thanks, Rosy. Delek Logistics Partners ended the year with a record growth. Our logistics system end extremely well this quarter, contributing to a record EBITDA of $92.5 million, 33% higher than a record. A big driver for the increase was the successful integration of the 3 Bear asset. We are very pleased with the integration of 3 Bear and consider the integration phase complete. Their logistics had a safe and reliable operation all year long. This was a direct result of dedicated employees and contractors. We achieved 3 million man hours worked without a lost time injury, a great milestone we aim to continue. Our Board approved an increase in the quarterly distribution to $1.02 per unit for the fourth quarter.

This marks 40 consecutive quarterly distribution increases. We successfully achieved our goal to deliver a 5% distribution increase in 2022 and expect to continue this trend into 2023. From a macro perspective, we are optimistic on the outlook for the midstream business. Delek Logistics is well positioned to continue its strong track record to grow and to be long-term significant midstream player. I will now hand it over to Todd.

Todd O'Malley: Thanks, Avigal. Starting this quarter, we changed our reporting segments to better align our financial reporting with how we manage the business. Change primarily centered around reporting the results from our Delek Permian gathering system and 3 Bear assets in 1 new segment called Gathering and Processing. Total EBITDA per DKL was $92.5 million for the fourth quarter of '22 compared with $70 million for the same period of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2022, distributable cash flow was $51 million and the DCF coverage ratio was 1.16x. For the Gathering and Processing segment, EBITDA this quarter was $48 million compared with $34 million in the fourth quarter of '21. The increase was primarily driven from strong contributions by the Delek Permian Gathering System as well as the 3 Bear assets.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment contributed $23 million of EBITDA this fourth quarter compared with $19 million in the same period last year. The main driver for the increase year-over-year was due to our West Texas Wholesale business. The Storage and Transportation segment had EBITDA of $16 million this fourth quarter, in line with the fourth quarter of '21. And lastly, the investments in Pipeline Joint Venture segment contributed $9 million towards the fourth quarter of '22 compared with $7 million in the fourth quarter of '21, primarily due to increased volumes at the Red River and Caddo joint ventures. Moving to capital expenditures. For the full year of '22, we spent $131 million, excluding the 3 Bear acquisition, of which $120 million was earmarked for growth.

For 2023, we have a capital budget of $81 million, of which $66 million is earmarked for growth. With that, operator, we can open the call for questions.

See also 12 Best Affordable Dividend Stocks to Buy and 11 High Growth International Stocks to Buy.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.

Recommended Stories

  • Ceiling tile falls near woman at MBTA station

    Video shows a ceiling panel falling near a woman at the Harvard MBTA station. WBZ-TV's Tammy Mutasa reports.

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • Why Billionaire Bill Ackman's Top Stock Is a No-Brainer to Buy and Hold

    Bill Ackman started Pershing Square Capital Management in 2004. Since then, he's become famous as an activist investor. He's also become very wealthy. Ackman's net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 billion.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Buy These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Building a $1 million retirement nest egg is the dream of many investors. As you diversify your basket of stocks to work toward this achievement, it's important to select quality businesses across a wide variety of sectors with multiple catalysts to sustain continued returns over a period of years. For example, if you were to invest $200,000 in the stock market right now, promising companies with innovative, industry-leading businesses ripe for future growth could foreseeably compound that investment by 5 times or more in the next decade.

  • Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi banned from Indian stock market

    India's market regulator says they were involved in share price manipulation.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 6 Years

    To double in six years requires a compound annual growth rate of 12.3%. While outright growth can achieve this, dividends from more mature companies can also play a crucial role in achieving this level of outperformance. Its cutting-edge processes with 3nm (nanometer) and 5nm chips have given it a key technological edge over many other chipmakers, which has helped power the stock to massive growth.

  • Billionaire David Einhorn warns interest rates will peak at higher level than expected; Here are 2 stocks he’s using to fight the Fed

    For much of the last two years, economists and investors have kept a close eye on inflation, and more recently, on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy. That fast growing price increases, and the Fed’s switch to monetary tightening and higher interest rates, sparked fears of recession. But, in recent months, the pace of inflation has slowed down, and the Fed has moved back to its usual 25-basis point rate moves. Markets have breathed a collective sigh of relief But billionaire investor Dav

  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Bought More Stock

    Intel stock has continued to languish year to date, and CEO Pat Gelsinger bought more shares of the chip maker on the open market.

  • Home Depot, Lowe's under pressure as housing recovery, lumber prices muddy outlook

    Home improvement retailers are feeling pressure from investors as questions arise about the housing market.

  • Build Your Wealth by Buying and Holding These 2 Dividend Stocks for at Least 20 Years

    When your time horizon for investing is as long as Warren Buffett's, your universe of investable stocks for wealth building is larger than that of most investors. Rather than looking for short-term growth or a great dividend yield today with questionable dividend sustainability in the future, finding businesses that'll keep delivering tortoise-paced returns for 20 years or more ensures that you'll have an abundance of time for your initial investment to steadily compound in value, making you richer in the process. Most stocks don't have the history of consistent performance to justify such a long-term investment, unfortunately.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It takes time for growth stocks to reach their full potential. Investors with a long time horizon shouldn't be concerned about short-term fluctuations. Let's find out why these are the ideal "buy and hold" investments now.

  • This Growth Stock Could 10x in 10 Years

    In his most recent letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett explained that his extraordinary success as a money manager amounted to just a few good decisions that bore fruit over time. Keeping those nuggets in mind, one stock I could see 10x-ing in 10 years is Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE). Sales increased 69% year over year in the 2022 fourth quarter, closing out a year of robust growth.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Could Be the Next Home Depot

    Decades after Home Depot's rise, another home improvement retailer is building a nationwide presence.

  • An India-born fund manager is behind Adani's first major stake sale since the Hindenburg rout

    Beleaguered Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is trying everything to win back investors’ confidence after a massive stock rout eroded over $140 billion of his group’s market value in a month. The efforts through road shows and negotiations seem to have paid off as the conglomerate has now reportedly managed to sell stakes in its firms to GQG Partners for $1.9 billion.

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Thriving Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Announce Dividend Hikes in March

    Dividend increases aren't a guarantee, but you can often narrow down when a company is likely to announce an increase. Three dividend stocks to watch in March for a possible rise in their payouts include Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), CareTrust REIT (NYSE: CTRE), and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL).

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 FAANG Stocks, but He Especially Loves This One

    This isn't just Buffett's favorite FAANG stock; it's his favorite stock overall outside of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Zoom Abruptly Fires President Greg Tomb ‘Without Cause’

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. slumped in early trading Friday after abruptly terminating the employment of President Greg Tomb, a former Google executive who had only started at the firm in June. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomiPhone

  • Salesforce Update Was One ‘for the Ages.’ Activists Might Need a New Target.

    Analysts argue that Salesforce's results should "defang" activist campaigns for change at the software company. The stock soars.