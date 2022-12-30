Delek US Holdings (DK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Delek US Holdings (DK) closed the most recent trading day at $27, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the refinery operator had lost 8.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Delek US Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.40, up 329.51% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.08 billion, up 31.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.21 per share and revenue of $19.85 billion, which would represent changes of +304.95% and +86.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Delek US Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.55% lower. Delek US Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Delek US Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.35.

It is also worth noting that DK currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

