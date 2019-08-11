Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You can purchase shares before the 16th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 3rd of September.

Delek US Holdings's next dividend payment will be US$0.29 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.12 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Delek US Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 3.3% on the current share price of $33.83. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Delek US Holdings paid out just 16% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Delek US Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 15% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Delek US Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

NYSE:DK Historical Dividend Yield, August 11th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Delek US Holdings's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 27% per annum for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Delek US Holdings looks like a promising growth company.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Delek US Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 22% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Delek US Holdings worth buying for its dividend? It's great that Delek US Holdings is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

