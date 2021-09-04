Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) shareholders have endured a 62% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But long term Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Unfortunately, they have held through a 65% decline in the share price in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 33% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Delek US Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years, Delek US Holdings' revenue dropped 10% per year. That is not a good result. The share price decline of 18% compound, over three years, is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, now may be the low ebb for the company. We'd be pretty wary of this one until it makes a profit, because we don't specialize in finding turnaround situations.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Delek US Holdings' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Delek US Holdings' TSR of was a loss of 62% for the 3 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Delek US Holdings shareholders gained a total return of 13% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 2% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Delek US Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

