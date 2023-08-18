DeLeon Springs woman charged with poisoning her baby's father with roach killing spray

A DeLeon Springs woman landed in jail Friday morning on a poisoning charge after officials say she put Raid Ant and Roach killing spray in her child's father's drink.

The 24-year-old victim told deputies Veronica Cline, 29, wanted to continue drinking alcoholic beverages after coming home from a bar early Friday morning, a Volusia sheriff's charging affidavit states.

After the pair had drinks together at their home, the victim said he began feeling ill, and that's when Cline said she put the bug-killing spray in his last two beverages, the report states. The victim told deputies he vomited for 30 minutes before he was able to call 911.

When deputies arrived at the DeLeon Springs home at about 4:30 a.m., the victim said Cline admitted to poisoning him and stated she wanted to do the same to their baby, according to the affidavit. The victim also provided deputies with a recording of Cline admitting to putting the Raid Ant and Roach killing spray in his drinks.

A screenshot of footage from a Volusia sheriff's deputy's body camera shows Veronica Cline, 29, surrendering early Friday morning, Aug. 18. Cline is charged with poisoning her child's father with bug-killing spray.

Deputies took Cline into custody after finding her sitting in some bushes less than a quarter-mile from home

Cline was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail at about 7:30 a.m. on a charge of poisoning food or drink with intent to kill or injure, records show.

