Deleum Berhad (KLSE:DELEUM) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At MYR0.0325

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of Deleum Berhad (KLSE:DELEUM) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of MYR0.0325 on the 30th of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield 4.2%, which is above the industry average.

Deleum Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Deleum Berhad was paying a whopping 120% as a dividend, but this only made up 34% of its overall earnings. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 9.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0563 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.04. This works out to be a decline of approximately 3.4% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Deleum Berhad has grown earnings per share at 5.3% per year over the past five years. Deleum Berhad definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Deleum Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Is Deleum Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

