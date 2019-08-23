Delfingen Industry (EPA:ALDEL) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Delfingen Industry S.A. (EPA:ALDEL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Delfingen Industry

What Is Delfingen Industry's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Delfingen Industry had €63.3m of debt, up from €59.6m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have €9.04m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €54.3m.

ENXTPA:ALDEL Historical Debt, August 23rd 2019 More

How Healthy Is Delfingen Industry's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Delfingen Industry had liabilities of €55.4m due within a year, and liabilities of €50.8m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €9.04m as well as receivables valued at €46.7m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €50.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of €46.9m, we think shareholders really should watch Delfingen Industry's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Delfingen Industry has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.1 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 3.9 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Even worse, Delfingen Industry saw its EBIT tank 23% over the last 12 months. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Delfingen Industry can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.