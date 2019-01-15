Should Delfingen Industry S.A.’s (EPA:ALDEL) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we’ll evaluate Delfingen Industry S.A. (EPA:ALDEL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Delfingen Industry:

0.11 = €15m ÷ (€174m – €59m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Delfingen Industry has an ROCE of 11%.

Does Delfingen Industry Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Delfingen Industry's ROCE is meaningfully below the Auto Components industry average of 16%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Regardless of where Delfingen Industry sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Delfingen Industry’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Delfingen Industry has total liabilities of €59m and total assets of €174m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 34% of its total assets. Delfingen Industry has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Delfingen Industry’s ROCE

Delfingen Industry's ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that.