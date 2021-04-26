Delhi has cremated so many COVID-19 victims that authorities are getting requests to cut down trees in city parks to fuel the funeral pyres

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 is consoled by another during cremation in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of coronavirus victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks, as a second record surge has brought India&#39;s tattered healthcare system to its knees.
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 is consoled by another during cremation in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of coronavirus victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks, as a second record surge has brought India's tattered healthcare system to its knees. AP Photo/Channi Anand

  • Officials in Delhi, India, are getting requests to cut down trees in city parks for funeral pyres.

  • India is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

  • Wood is needed to help fuel cremations as COVID-19 cases and deaths skyrocket.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Officials in Delhi, India, are getting requests to cut down trees in city parks to help fuel cremations as COVID-19 cases and deaths skyrocket across the country.

Wooden pyres are used in India to cremate a body as part of a funeral rite.

But as more people continue to die from COVID-19 in India, more wood is needed to fuel the pyres, according to the Associated Press.

India's surging case count of COVID-19 infections is growing at the fastest pace in the world, and on Sunday the country recorded more than 350,000 new COVID-19 cases, breaking a world record for daily COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Bengaluru, facing India's second-highest COVID-19 surge, to enter lockdown

    The city of Bengaluru, home to the technology operations of hundreds of global companies, is to enter a two-week lockdown as India battles a sharp surge in COVID-19 infections, officials said on Monday. Karnataka state, of which Bengaluru is capital, will also lock down from Tuesday evening for 14 days, the state chief minister, B.S. Yediyurappa, told reporters after a cabinet meeting. The region is the latest to impose restrictions after similar lockdowns or curfews in many parts of India, which is in the middle of a massive second wave of infections that has swamped its health system.

  • India's crematoriums overwhelmed by 'war-like' conditions as virus surge hits new record

    India's crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the populous country with terrifying speed, depleting the supply of life-saving oxygen to critical levels and leaving patients to die while waiting in line to see doctors. The UK and other governments around the world pledged support as, for the fourth straight day, India on Sunday set a global daily record for new infections. The surge is spurred by an insidious new variant, undermining the government's premature claims of victory over the pandemic. The 349,691 confirmed cases over the past day brought India's total to more than 16.9 million, behind only the United States globally. The Health Ministry reported another 2,767 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing India's Covid-19 fatalities to 192,311. Experts say that toll could be a huge undercount, as suspected cases are not included, and many deaths from the infection are being attributed to underlying conditions. The crisis unfolding in India is most visceral in its graveyards and crematoriums, and in heartbreaking images of gasping patients dying on their way to hospitals due to lack of oxygen.

  • Anger grows as India orders Twitter to remove posts critical of Covid response

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of downplaying the country’s response to the pandemic, which has killed more than 195,000 people.

  • Documenting the death of a COVID patient outside a Delhi hospital

    For Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui, covering India's second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is a daily circuit of crematoriums, cemeteries and hospitals, capturing the struggles of a nation of 1.4 billion people. From that experience, he knew the situation at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, a government-run facility in the capital New Delhi with 400 COVID ICU beds, might be chaotic. But he was not prepared for what he saw on Friday: critical patients gasping for air on trolleys outside the already-full hospital ICU, some dying before ever being admitted.

  • SOS messages, panic as virus breaks India's health system

    Dr. Gautam Singh dreads the daily advent of the ventilator beeps, signaling that oxygen levels are critically low, and hearing his desperately ill patients start gasping for air in the New Delhi emergency ward where he works. Like other doctors across India, which on Monday set another record for new coronavirus infections for a fifth day in a row at more than 350,000, the cardiologist has taken to begging and borrowing cylinders of oxygen just to keep patients alive for one more day. On Sunday evening, when the oxygen supplies of other nearby hospitals were also near empty, the desperate 43-year-old took to social media, posting an impassioned video plea on Twitter.

  • Indians are disappointed with Biden’s response to their Covid-19 crisis—and rightly so

    As India’s daily Covid-19 cases and deaths surpassed milestone after grim milestone, the focus among Indians and the Indian diaspora shifted to the Biden administration’s silence on aid to India.

  • The next wave of the pandemic: Long Covid

    The research is becoming only more clear: People who have had COVID — even those who never had severe infections — are at risk of ongoing health problems, including some serious ones. Why it matters: Long after the majority of Americans are vaccinated, patients and the U.S. health system will likely bear the brunt of millions of people who are struggling to get back to normal. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Two studies released last week emphasized how common it is for COVID survivors to require care months after their infection. One study, published Thursday in Nature, found that, between one and six months post-infection, people whose coronavirus cases didn't require hospitalization had a 60% higher risk of death than people who hadn't been infected with the virus, per the New York Times.These non-hospitalized COVID patients also had a 20% greater chance of needing outpatient medical care over those six months post-infection. Their symptoms spanned across organ systems and also included mental health issues. Some could become chronic health conditions requiring lifelong treatment. “We found it all,” Ziyad Al-Aly, chief of the research and development service at the VA St. Louis Health Care System and an author of the study, told the NYT. “What was shocking about this when you put it all together was like ‘Oh my God,’ you see the scale."A separate study, published Friday by the CDC, found that 69% of nonhospitalized adults who'd had COVID had one or more outpatient visits between 28 and 180 days after their diagnosis. Of these, two-thirds received a new primary diagnosis.These patients disproportionately were women, were Black, had underlying health conditions, and were at least 50 years old."Clinicians and health care systems should be aware of the possibility of medical encounters related to a previous diagnosis of COVID-19 beyond the acute illness," the authors conclude.What they're saying: “We have hundreds of thousands of people with an unrecognized syndrome and we are trying to learn about the immune response and how the virus changes that response and how the immune response can include all the organ systems in the body,” Eleftherios Mylonakis, chief of infectious diseases at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School and Lifespan hospitals, told the NYT. “The health system is not made to deal with something like this.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • India smartphone sales set record, but COVID-19 surge to hit demand -report

    India's smartphone sales set a record for the January-to-March quarter this year, but a massive second wave of COVID-19 infections will hit future sales in the world's No.2 smartphone market, a research report showed on Monday. "These numbers should be taken with caution... consumer demand will take a hit due to the ongoing COVID-19 wave and subsequent lockdowns," Counterpoint analyst Prachir Singh said. The research comes as India battles a massive surge in COVID-19 infections, which has spurred lockdowns in many regions and pressured the country's health system.

  • India's richest people are fleeing on private jets as the country hits almost 350,000 COVID-19 infections in another daily global record

    Several countries have imposed travel restrictions on visitors from India as it battles a catastrophic second coronavirus wave.

  • Indians rely on "COVID warriors" as new cases set another record

    The U.S. and other nations are "determined to help," but with new daily infections setting a 5th consecutive record, Indians can't wait.

  • Health Canada finds Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines from Baltimore plant safe, of high quality

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had stopped AstraZeneca from using the facility earlier this month and halted production of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine at the plant as it began investigations into an error that led to millions of doses of J&J's vaccine being ruined last month. However, Health Canada said it reviewed test results of all vaccine lots that came into the country and found them to be safe.

  • COVID treatment has improved, but many wish for an easy pill

    If Priscila Medina had gotten COVID-19 a year ago, she would have had no treatments proven safe and effective to try. Treatments like these can help newly diagnosed patients avoid hospitalization, but they are grossly underused because they require an IV. While vaccines are helping to curb the pandemic, easier and better treatments are needed, especially as virus variants spread.

  • The Latest: WHO sending help to India as virus surges

    The head of the World Health Organization is calling the recent surge in coronavirus in India “beyond heartbreaking” and says the U.N. agency has dispatched critical supplies to the subcontinent, including thousands of portable oxygen machines that help patients breathe. At a press briefing on Monday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic “continues to intensify” globally and that coronavirus infections have now risen for the ninth straight week, while deaths have increased for the sixth week in a row. “There were as many cases globally last week as in the first five months of the pandemic,” he said.

  • Coronavirus: Elevated U.S. case levels give 'an opportunity to mutate,' doctor warns

    As confirmed daily coronavirus cases remain over 50,000 and certain localities face new surges, a doctor stressed that new virus mutations could prolong the pandemic.

  • I’m in India and horrified by the Covid crisis – I never thought we’d see death on this scale here

    Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

  • India sets a 5th straight COVID-19 infection record, as U.S. and other countries pledge help

    India on Monday reported 352,991 new COVID-19 infections, its fifth consecutive day of setting a new global record for infections over a 24-hour period. India has now recorded more than 17 million cases and, with Sunday's 2,812 new COVID-19 deaths, 195,123 official fatalities from the pandemic. Based partly on the nonstop fires at overwhelmed crematoriums, India's actual death toll is believed to be several times higher than the official count. Hospitals are full and supplies, notably oxygen, are dangerously low. On Sunday, the U.S. became the latest country to offer help to India as it struggles to tame its devastating second wave of infections. The National Security Council said the U.S. will provide key materials for India to produce vaccines, plus drugs, test kits, ventilators, and personal protective equipment; Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Pentagon will help deliver supplies, including "oxygen-related equipment," to India in coming days. "Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need," President Biden tweeted Sunday. Britain, the European Union, China, Russia, and Pakistan were among the other countries that offered oxygen, medicine, and other supplies to India, and Singapore and Germany have already sent oxygen and mobile oxygen generation plants. In his monthly radio address Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to get vaccinated and said everyone 18 and older will be eligible starting May 1. In Delhi, the capital, 1 in 3 people tested for COVID-19 is positive, and that rate rises to 1 in 2 in Kolkata. Every death is a blow to India's self-assurance, BBC News reports. Meanwhile, Modi's government "has moved to silence critics on social media, according to documents published by the Lumen Database, a transparency initiative run by Harvard University," The Washington Post reports. Among the tweets no longer visible in India, after officials filed complaints with Twitter, is one from West Bengal State Minister Moloy Ghatak. "When death bodies were burning, Nero was busy doing election rallies," he tweeted over twin images of a mass cremation and a Modi rally. This tweet, however, is still live. Two months ago India’s ruling party took a victory lap for having “defeated Covid” under the “glorious leadership” of Narendra Modi. The tweet is still up. https://t.co/4vnqqMkrQn — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 26, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe death of cities was greatly exaggerated5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersIs Biden too boring for Republicans to beat?

  • Lumber Is Ridiculously Expensive Right Now, and It Could Impact New House Prices

    Demand is sky-high. Supply is worryingly low. What's the deal with our wood problem?

  • Poll: 73% of unvaccinated Americans say they won't take the Johnson & Johnson shot

    About 3 in 4 unvaccinated adult Americans are unwilling to get the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, a Washington Post-ABC News poll out Monday indicates.Why it matters: Less than half of all U.S. adults polled said they thought the J&J shot — which presents fewer logistical challenges than the more temperature-controlled, two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — is safe.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: The poll was conducted a few days before the CDC and FDA lifted the recommended pause on the J&J vaccine, saying the benefits of the shot outweigh the risk of a rare blood clot disorder. What they found: Roughly half of the unvaccinated adults who were polled said that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe. Fewer than 1 in 3 said the same for Johnson & Johnson. A majority of the 44% who said in the poll that they were unvaccinated indicated that they definitely or probably not get inoculated. Republican-leaning adults aged 18 to 39 were the most reluctant to get vaccinated in the Post-ABC News poll — 55% said they definitely or probably would not get immunized. Methodology: Post-ABC News poll conducted by telephone among a random national sample of 1,007 adults from April 18-21. 75% were reached on cellphones and 25% on landlines. Margin of error ± 3.5 percentage points for full sample.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Video shows crew of sunken submarine singing on their ship

    Submarine commander Heri Oktavian is among those gathered around a seaman strumming an acoustic guitar.

  • Virus 'swallowing' people in India; crematoriums overwhelmed

    With life-saving oxygen in short supply, families are left on their own to ferry people sick with COVID-19 from hospital to hospital in search of treatment as India is engulfed in a devastating surge of infections. On social media and in television footage, desperate relatives plead for oxygen outside hospitals or weep in the street for loved ones who died waiting for treatment. For the fourth straight day, India on Sunday set a global daily record of new coronavirus infections, spurred by an insidious new variant that emerged here.