Delhi man charged for 2022 fatal crash

Jun. 14—A Delhi man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a car crash that killed a woman last summer.

According to a June 14 media release from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Simon G. Wysong, 26, was arrested Wednesday, June 7, and charged with second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony, as well as second-degree assault, a class D felony. Deputies said the arrest is the culmination of an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on July 26, 2022 in the town of Davenport.

It is alleged that Wysong "recklessly caused the death of another person, as well as recklessly caused serious physical injury to a third person," according to the release. He was arraigned in the town of Davenport Court, and released from court on his own recognizance to return at a later date.

A media release at the time of the crash said deputies were dispatched to the accident at the intersection of state Route 23 and county Route 10. Their preliminary investigation determined that a car traveling northwest on county Route 10 had entered the intersection when it was it was struck by a pickup truck that was traveling southwest on state Route 23.

A female passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the car suffered serious, life threatening injuries, the release said. The male driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and his male passenger was uninjured.

A later media release identified the victim as Danielle Migdal, 29, of Norwich.