Delhi man flagged by Florida police, arrested on child porn charges, officials say

A Delhi Township man is facing child pornography charges.

Jah're Jemison, 21, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with five counts of pandering obscenity involving minors, Delhi Township Police Department officials said in a news release.

Law enforcement in Florida notified Delhi Township police Thursday evening of a possible child pornography case within their jurisdiction, officials said.

Detectives identified Jemison as a suspect and served a search warrant at his Foley Road home around 1 a.m. Friday, the release states.

Jail records show Jemison was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center just before 3 a.m.

Jemison's bond was set at $5,000 per count and court records indicate that those bond amounts have been posted.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Delhi Township man facing multiple child porn charges, police say