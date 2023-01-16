Delhi man indicted on burglary charge

Jan. 16—A Delhi man is accused of carrying a deadly weapon while committing a burglary last summer.

Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced Brock T. Freer, 45, was arraigned by Acting County Court Judge Gary A. Rosa on an indictment, a media release said. Freer was charged with first-degree burglary, a class B violent felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny, both class A misdemeanors.

According to the release, the indictment alleges that Freer entered or remained in a town of Delhi home on Aug. 28, "while armed with a deadly weapon — a loaded shotgun." While at the house, it is alleged Freer damaged a window screen and casement and stole food and alcohol beverages owned by the complainant, the release said.

Freer pleaded not guilty to the three-count indictment, the release said. He was committed to the custody of the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.

The case is scheduled for a conference in Delaware County Court on Jan. 23, 2023, the release said.