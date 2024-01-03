Delhi temperature: North India shivers under the grip of cold wave
BBC
·2 min read
A severe cold wave has gripped parts of northern India, with temperatures falling below -5C (23F) in Indian-administered Kashmir. Several regions, including India's capital, Delhi, get enveloped in a thick layer of fog in early mornings and at night. Poor visibility has also caused disruptions in flight and train services, making it difficult for people to travel. India's weather department has said that the cold wave is likely to persist for the next couple of days.
The famous Dal Lake, as seen in the picture above, and other water bodies in Kashmir have partially frozen, making it hard for boatmen to ferry passengers and tourists. The low temperatures have also frozen water pipelines and disrupted road transport, making it difficult for people to access daily necessities.
Dropping temperatures and dense fog have also disrupted train schedules in several regions of northern India. The Indian Railways carries some 23 million passengers daily and it's considered the backbone of the country's transport system. Many trains have been running late by several hours, throwing people's travel plans into chaos.
Delhi has also been reeling under a cold wave. Some areas have recorded temperatures as low as 7C. The cold snap has been particularly hard for Delhi's homeless people who mostly sleep on pavements.
The cold wave has also been causing health issues, especially in Delhi, which also sees severe pollution levels during winter months.
Due to foggy conditions, India's weather department has asked people to be cautious while driving and has urged them to use fog lights for enhanced visibility on the roads. It has also asked people to avoid going out unless there is an emergency and to cover their faces when outdoors.
