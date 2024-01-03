Delhi temperature: North India shivers under the grip of cold wave

December 21,2023, Srinagar Kashmir, India : Visitors look at the frozen waterfall in Drung area of Tangmarg, north of Srinagar. The 40 day harshest winter period 'Chillai-Kalan', begins in Kashmir on Thursday. On December 21,2023, Srinagar Kashmir, India. (Photo By Firdous Nazir/Eyepix Group) / Eyepix Group (Photo credit should read Firdous Nazir /Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

A severe cold wave has gripped parts of northern India, with temperatures falling below -5C (23F) in Indian-administered Kashmir. Several regions, including India's capital, Delhi, get enveloped in a thick layer of fog in early mornings and at night. Poor visibility has also caused disruptions in flight and train services, making it difficult for people to travel. India's weather department has said that the cold wave is likely to persist for the next couple of days.

A Boatman rows his boat on Dal Lake during a cold morning. A 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan' started on December 21 and should end on January 30. (Photo by Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The famous Dal Lake, as seen in the picture above, and other water bodies in Kashmir have partially frozen, making it hard for boatmen to ferry passengers and tourists. The low temperatures have also frozen water pipelines and disrupted road transport, making it difficult for people to access daily necessities.

GHAZIABAD, INDIA - DECEMBER 27: Commuters out a cold and Dense Fog morning amid rising air pollution levels at Adhyatmik Nagar railway track train on December 27, 2023 in Ghaziabad, India. Dense fog causes low visibility in Delhi-NCR, impacting flights and trains. Delhi airport experiences flight delays. India Meteorological Department issues orange alert for today and yellow alert for Thursday due to dense fog. Weather forecast predicts foggy conditions for the next three days. The air quality remains very poor with a potential for it to become severe. Temperatures range from 7 to 24 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Dropping temperatures and dense fog have also disrupted train schedules in several regions of northern India. The Indian Railways carries some 23 million passengers daily and it's considered the backbone of the country's transport system. Many trains have been running late by several hours, throwing people's travel plans into chaos.

People sit next to a bonfire to keep themselves warm during a cold winter morning in New Delhi on January 2, 2024. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

Delhi has also been reeling under a cold wave. Some areas have recorded temperatures as low as 7C. The cold snap has been particularly hard for Delhi's homeless people who mostly sleep on pavements.

NEW DELHI, INDIA JANUARY 1: Massive crowds of people arrived on New Year's Day on a cold evening at Kartavya Path near India Gate, on January 1, 2024 in New Delhi, India. The Meteorological Department said that dense fog is expected in Delhi-NCT for the next two days. The impact of the weather will be visible on transport services. The Meteorological Department also issued a cold wave warning in Delhi-NCR. (Photo by Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

The cold wave has also been causing health issues, especially in Delhi, which also sees severe pollution levels during winter months.

NOIDA, INDIA JANUARY 1: In the cold and smoggy morning, the commuters came out bundled with warm clothes. The temperature at the beginning of the day was 6 degrees, on January 1, 2024 in Noida, India. The Meteorological Department said that dense fog is expected in Delhi-NCT for the next two days. The impact of the weather will be visible on transport services. The Meteorological Department also issued a cold wave warning in Delhi-NCR. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Due to foggy conditions, India's weather department has asked people to be cautious while driving and has urged them to use fog lights for enhanced visibility on the roads. It has also asked people to avoid going out unless there is an emergency and to cover their faces when outdoors.

