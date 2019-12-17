Delhi police accused of shooting protesters as Imran Khan warns of potential refugee crisis

Protesters have taken to the streets across India over the last six days to oppose a new citizenship law which excludes Muslims - AP

Delhi police have denied shooting three people as protests against a new ‘anti-Muslim’ citizenship law continued for a sixth day.

They claim the injuries were caused by broken-tear gas canisters as officers tried to contain protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMIU).

However, medical professionals in Safdarjung Hospital told the media three people had been admitted with bullet wounds.

Two were allegedly studying at the university where thousands of students took to the streets on Sunday to accuse the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party of suppressing India’s 193 million Muslims.

At least 100 others were injured after police fired tear gas at protesters and beat them with batons. A third person claims he was shot in the crossfire between police and JMIU students.

The Indian Government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act on Wednesday.

The legislation permits followers of six religions from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh – including Christians, Sikhs and Hindus – to become Indian citizens if they are fleeing faith-based persecution. Muslims are not included in the legislation.

Imran Khan, the Pakistani Prime Minister, warned the omission and four-month long curfew in Kashmir could create a Muslim exodus from India and a "refugee crisis that would dwarf other crises."

Kashmir, India's only Muslim-majority state, has seen an unprecedented crackdown. The region was stripped of special constitutional protections and its statehood in August, and since then, movement and communications have been restricted.

“We are worried there not only could be a refugee crisis, we are worried it could lead to a conflict between the two nuclear-armed countries,” he told the Global Forum on Refugees in Geneva.

Angry protests have erupted nationwide with demonstrators accusing the ruling BJP of repressing the nation’s Muslims.

Thousands of people protested in the cities of Lucknow, Bangalore, Chennai and Mumbai on Monday, while police confirmed they fired tear gas at demonstrators in the New Seelampur area of Delhi on Tuesday.

Hundreds of protesters have been arrested in the states of West Bengal and Kerala and a student demonstrator in the state of Uttar Pradesh had a hand amputated after being hit by a tear-gas shell.

Protests also occurred in the north-east state of Assam where residents fear an influx of migrants could lead to a dilution of their culture.

Six people died in the demonstration in Assam, with four shot by police, as demonstrators attacked homes belonging to ruling BJP members and torched train stations and businesses.