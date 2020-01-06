Delhi police accused of turning blind eye to mob attacking students

Demonstrators attend a protest against attacks on the students of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University - REUTERS

Delhi police have been accused of being behind a violent attack on students by a Right-wing mob at a university on Sunday, which left over 20 people hospitalised.

Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) claim police joined forces with over 100 masked assailants – belonging to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a right-wing youth group linked to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – who were armed with sticks, metal rods and sledgehammers.

They claim they saw police allowing the mob to enter campus and turning a blind eye to attacks on medical professionals and journalists who came to the students' aid. Since the implementation of a new ‘anti-Muslim’ citizenship law on December 11 protests and accusations of police brutality have flared up across India.

The police has admitted lynching and firing at peaceful protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMU) University in New Delhi and is accused of attacking crowds with tear-gas and bullets in the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh.

At least 26 people have been killed nationwide during demonstrations while thousands more have been detained for protesting.

According to reports, a masked mob entered the JNU university campus on Sunday night Credit: JAGADEESH NV/EPA-EFE/REX More

New Delhi police are investigating said on Monday they were investigating how Sunday's attack was able to happen.

It is believed the ABVP stormed the JNU campus after becoming frustrated with students continuing to protest vocally against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“We were begging for help to the police but instead they entered the campus at around 7pm and began beating us with sticks for no reason along with members of the ABVP,” said a third-year student.

He claims over 50 students say they were attacked by police.

“I was coming inside the entrance gate and a student was being beaten up,” said another third year student. “I tried to help them, and the thugs began attacking me too. The police just stood and watched.”

Amit Shah, the president of the BJP, has ordered a senior police team to carry out an inquiry into the three-hour long attack.

Protesters took to the streets of Delhi on Monday with renewed vigour, staging large demonstrations at JMU and Shaheen Bagh.

There were also protests in Calcutta and Ahmedabad while several Bollywood stars joined a demonstration at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.