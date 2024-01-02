Delhi police announce arrest after standoff

Jan. 2—The Delhi Village Police Department announced the arrest of resident after a standoff occurred New Year's Eve.

Police Chief Mike Mills said Monday that officers were dispatched shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 to 35 Main St., a multi-unit residential building. In a media release Tuesday, he said the department responded to a domestic incident.

Mills said Monday officers breached an apartment and took one man safely into custody a little before 12:30 a.m. Monday. The person was transported to a mental health crisis center in Cooperstown.

A Tuesday media release said Paul M. Fontana Jr., 37, was arrested after it was found he possessed firearms, which he is not allowed to possess in the state because he is a convicted felon. He was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class C felonies, and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. He was held at the Delaware County Jail awaiting arraignment at Delaware County CAP Court.

Delhi police were assisted by members of the University Police at SUNY Delhi, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, the State Police, and the Walton, Colchester and the Manlius police departments, the release said. Additional support was provided by the Delhi Fire Department and EMS Squad.