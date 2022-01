AFP

Social media posts circulating in India purport to show footage of guards for former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi shooting an innocent beggar dead. The posts accuse his party of hypocrisy after it said Prime Minister Narendra Modi overreacted to protesters who blocked his vehicle in January 2022. The claim is false; the video shows security personnel firing at a man who tried to attack Gandhi in 1986. The assailant was captured alive."Rajiv Gandhi was then India's prime minister. He went to Rajgh