Delhi resident helps farmers with economic development

Dec. 26—A Delhi farmer is helping other farmers in Delaware County obtain low interest loans, grants or a combination of the two, as an employee of the Delaware County Economic Development Department.

Agriculture Specialist Lindsay Whitbeck said she is passionate about helping other farmers succeed. "I think its important that farmers are able to get assistance with resources. Everyone knows farmers just have zero time," she said.

Whitbeck, who has been with the county department for a year, grew up on her family's farm, "Marty's Roost," on Meredith Street in Delhi and continues to work at the farm by cleaning stalls, feeding animals, providing animal care and other chores, a media release said. The family has a small herd of Hereford/red Angus cross beef cattle and raises about 10 pigs each year for meat. She hopes to expand the farm to also produce poultry next year.

"I like that I work with farmers that I share the same interest with," she said. "The connection between us becomes stronger, while being able to relate to certain things."

As an agriculture specialist, Whitbeck researches the eligibility criteria and available funds for a variety of grants, including maintaining and updating milking systems, produce start up/expansion grants and value added grants, she said. "I have helped dairy farmers find grants that applied to the project that they are looking to take on," she said. "This can range from replacing equipment to adding new products to their existing line of products."

Whitbeck said she has helped three farmers obtain grants and is looking forward to helping more. "I think that all the projects that I have been involved in are interesting, and its exciting to listen to the ideas that farmers have to add to existing product lines, or new product lines," she said.

The agricultural diversity of the county is immense and varied, from dairy, beef, pig and poultry, to flower farms and apiaries and each one has its own project. "It is interesting what the farmers are coming up with," she said. "Value-added products are different based on the initial homestead, and some are getting very creative. That is what makes my job fun. Something different every day."

In addition to helping established farmers, Whitbeck said she helps people interested in starting a farm in the county. She listens to their thoughts and establishes a thorough business plan, including making sure the land the farmer wants to use is suitable for their business plan. "This helps to break down all the parts that one may not be thinking about," she said.

For more information including grant or financing opportunities, assistance in creating a business plan or to be connected to experts in agriculture contact Whitbeck at 607-832-5123 or lindsay.whitbeck@co.delaware.ny.us

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.