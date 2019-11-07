New Delhi Television Limited (NSE:NDTV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we'll look at New Delhi Television Limited (NSE:NDTV) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for New Delhi Television:

0.36 = ₹532m ÷ (₹4.9b - ₹3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, New Delhi Television has an ROCE of 36%.

Does New Delhi Television Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that New Delhi Television's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 17% average in the Media industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, New Delhi Television's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

New Delhi Television delivered an ROCE of 36%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how New Delhi Television's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:NDTV Past Revenue and Net Income, November 7th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If New Delhi Television is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

New Delhi Television's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

New Delhi Television has total assets of ₹4.9b and current liabilities of ₹3.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 70% of its total assets. New Delhi Television boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.