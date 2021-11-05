Delhi wakes to post-Diwali smog
At various hotspots, levels of harmful PM 2.5 particles topped 400 on average on the air quality index
When a critic on Twitter told Jenna Ryan she would go to jail, Ryan said she was "definitely not going to jail."
"If this doesn’t serve as a lesson to all divorced and/or additional parents, I don’t know what will..."
The winning Republican in this week’s congressional primary in South Florida is a convicted felon who did not go through the state’s process to restore his civil rights after his imprisonment, interviews and records show. That step is required under Florida law for a candidate to hold political office.
A study of 780,000 veterans shows a dramatic decline in effectiveness for all three COVID-19 vaccines in use in the U.S.
Steve Marcus/GettyLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was incoherent and combative after the high-speed DUI crash that killed a young woman—trying to pull out his IVs at the hospital and screaming at cops, according to a police report.“Get me the **** out of here,” Ruggs, 22, yelled while being treated at University Medical Center, saying the report obtained by Las Vegas TV station KLAS.Prosecutors revealed in court Wednesday that Ruggs had a blood alcohol level of .161—twice the leg
Antonio Conte was dished up the good and the bad in his first match in charge of Tottenham who beat Vitesse Arnhem 3-2 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday in a game which also featured three red cards.
Two people killed at Hyatt Ziva in Puerto Morelos in what state officials say was confrontation between drug dealersCancún: from tourist beach paradise to hotbed of drug violence Staff and tourists near the Mexican resort city of Cancún have been sent rushing for shelter after a group of armed men entered the beach outside a luxury hotel and opened fire. Two men were killed on Thursday in what state officials described as a confrontation between drug dealers at the Hyatt Ziva in Puerto Morelos,
ABCAaron Rodgers is currently quarantined with COVID-19 and Jimmy Kimmel did not express any sympathy Thursday night, taking the Green Bay Packers quarterback to task for refusing to get vaccinated.“No one seems to know that he wasn’t vaccinated,” the late-night host explained. “He hasn’t been wearing a mask, even where it’s required, and at one point, he claimed he was ‘immunized,’ but looking back at when he said it, it should have been obvious that he was not.”Kimmel then rewound the tape, ad
Boston-area native Jack Eichel reportedly is heading to the Golden Knights. Here's what Vegas gave up to acquire the Buffalo Sabres star.
Heidi Klum posed pantless on Instagram while chowing down on a piece of pie.
"I can manage, but they're not good, that's what I'm worried about," Tina Tintor's brother says of their heartbroken parents following the fatal Las Vegas collision.
Buster Posey chose family and his health in deciding to retire after 12 years as a Giant.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had a straight forward conversation with Adrian Peterson after the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher showed up in Nashville.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was disappointed to hear he wouldn't be facing #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in Week 9. | from @TheJohnDillon
Jenna Ryan, a Texas real estate agent who flew to D.C. on a private plane and livestreamed in the Capitol, got 60 days in prison.
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont expressed his adamant opposition to repealing the SALT cap after analysts said it would benefit billionaires.
The roster features 10 active MLS players and all 10 have faced FC Cincinnati over its time in the league.
Aaron Rodgers must have thought he was so clever, saying he was “immunized” in August when asked, directly, if he’d been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Von Miller had the perfect quote to sum up going his move from the Broncos to the 7-1 Rams.