Delhi winter: Cold wave hits north India again as temperature dips to 1.4C

The temperature in Delhi dipped to 1.4C on Monday

The minimum temperature in the capital, Delhi, dropped to 1.4C early on Monday as parts of northern India were hit by a cold spell.

The weather department has warned that cold wave conditions are likely to continue over the next two days.

Delhi saw a cold snap just days ago when the minimum temperature dipped to 1.9C.

India's weather department declares a cold wave when the temperature drops below 4C.

On Monday, Delhi experienced its coldest day of the season, with temperatures plummeting below 2C in several parts of the city.

The dip came after just a few days of respite when a western disturbance - a weather phenomenon that causes wind directions to change - had brought about a slight rise in temperature.

The extreme cold has been particularly hard for India's homeless population

Cold wave conditions and foggy weather also prevailed in other parts of northwest India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that intense cold wave conditions will continue over northwest and central India up until Wednesday, after which temperatures will increase marginally.

The weather department has also asked people to wear "several layers of warm woollen clothing", to "avoid or limit outdoor activities" and to also protect livestock from the extreme cold.

Intense fog disrupted transport services last week

Delhi had experienced cold wave conditions just days ago, from 5 to 9 January. Authorities had asked schools to extend winter holidays and had cancelled classes.

The capital also witnessed several days of intense fog, causing severe disruption in transport services. Reports said poor visibility had delayed more than 100 flights at Delhi airport while several other had to be diverted to other places.

Read more India stories from the BBC: