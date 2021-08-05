Delhi woman charged in late-night incident

Aug. 5—A Delhi woman is facing a number of charges, including a felony charge of falsely reporting an incident, after a series of early Tuesday morning events in the village of Delhi.

According to a media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, Deputies were called about 4 a.m. to the Phoebe Lane Apartments for a report of a person banging on an apartment door and activating a fire alarm before fleeing in a vehicle. Activation of the fire alarm resulted in the Delhi Fire Department being dispatched, the release said.

While deputies investigated at the scene, officers of the SUNY Delhi University Police Department located and stopped the suspect and vehicle in the village and identified the driver as Robin C. Reese, 50, of Delhi. When deputies arrived at the traffic stop, they determined that Reese' driver's license was revoked in January 2018 as a result of a DWI-related conviction.

Deputies arrested Reese and charged her with the felony offense of second-degree falsely reporting an incident, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, improper license plates and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Reese was issued appearance tickets returnable in Delhi Town Court.