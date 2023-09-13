Delhi woman charged with welfare fraud

Sep. 13—A Delhi woman has been charged with welfare fraud.

According to a media release, Delhi Village Police arrested Courtney O'Neill, 46, Aug. 7, after a complaint was filed against her in town court by fraud investigators at the Delaware County Department of Social Services.

She was charged with fourth-degree welfare fraud, a class E felony, and was given an appearance ticket returnable to the Delhi Town Court, the release said.

O'Neill was arrested Aug. 28, by village police for failure to appear in court. She was arraigned in Delhi Town Court where she was released on her own recognizance, the release said.