Delhi woman faces several charges after series of incidents

Mar. 31—A Delhi woman was arrested on several charges Sunday, March 13, Delhi Village Police said Wednesday, March 30.

Delhi Village Police Chief Michael Mills said police were called to the Buena Vista Motel on March 7 for a report of a burglary and larceny. Mills said the investigation implicated Brandee Clayton-Lowden, 22, as the suspect.

Later that night, the police responded back to the motel for a vandalism report of a broken window. Mills said when they questioned Clayton-Lowden, she provided false information about who she was, but "we knew her."

Also while Clayton-Lowden was staying at the motel, she pulled the fire alarm, but there was no fire, he said.

Village police responded to Speedway on March 8, for a trespassing complaint, which implicated Clayton-Lowden again, Mills said.

"She was previously told by management she was not allowed on the premises," he said. Again, she provided false information as to who she was, he said.

Clayton-Lowden was arrested by the village police March 13, on an arrest warrant and several criminal summonses issued by the Delhi Town Court, a media release said. She was charged with the following: second-degree burglary, false report of a fire, petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree obstructing governmental administration, two counts of false personation and trespass, the release said.

During the course of her arrest, Clayton-Lowden was additionally charged with resisting arrest, false personation and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, the release said. She was arraigned in Stamford Town Court where she was released and was scheduled to appear in Delhi Town Court on March 16. Mills said she failed to appear in court on that day.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.