Delhi's popular autorickshaws become COVID-19 ambulances

Drivers stand near auto rickshaw ambulances, prepared to transfer people suffering from COVID-19 and their relatives for free, in New Delhi
Adnan Abidi
·2 min read

By Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - It's not the most conventional way to get to hospital, but with Delhi running short of ambulances, authorities have turned some of the city's ubiquitous three-wheeled autorickshaws into makeshift ambulances to ferry COVID-19 patients.

Actual ambulances are hard to come by as a devastating surge in cases overwhelms the healthcare system. Families have had to make their own arrangements including paying exorbitant amounts to private ambulance operators to take the sick to hospital.

The Delhi government, in association with a non-profit organization, has kitted out more than a dozen autorickshaws with hand sanitizers and face masks, while oxygen cylinders are provided on a need basis. The service, which began officially on Tuesday, is free.

Autorickshaw driver Raj Kumar has taken patients to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Delhi's largest facility, which is overflowing with COVID-19 patients.

"We must all help each other out at this time of need to get out of this situation," said Kumar, who wears a PPE suit. There is a plastic partition between him and the passengers at the back.

"If everyone stays home because they are scared, then who is going to help those in need?"

Mohit Raj, founder and executive director of the Turn Your Concern Into Action foundation, said the response so far had shown the scheme needed more vehicles.

"Now we are getting calls not just of COVID patients but from front-line workers who are unable to find patient conveyance, as well as from people with other ailments," he said.

Raj added he has received requests from other parts of the country to start services there.

(Reporting by Adnan Abidi in Delhi; Writing by Susan Mathew; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Frances Kerry)

Recommended Stories

  • Death investigation underway after person found inside burned vehicle in Kansas City

    Police are investigating whether the death was connected to a non-fatal shooting the same morning.

  • India’s Covid-19 vaccination program is alarmingly behind schedule

    At the current rate, the government's goal to vaccinate 300 million Indians by August 2021 cannot possibly be realized.

  • Where coronavirus variants emerge, surges follow – new research suggests how genomic surveillance can be an early warning system

    Sequencing the whole genome of patient virus samples lets scientists watch for new variants. Sergei Malgavko/TASS via Getty ImagesGenomic surveillance programs have let scientists track the coronavirus over the course of the pandemic. By testing patient samples, researchers are able to diagnose COVID-19. But they’re also able to use genetic changes in the virus to recreate its travel routes and identify the emergence of new viral variants. As microbiologists, we examined how quickly the coronavirus genome has mutated during the pandemic and then figured out how quickly these changes led to new cases and rapid disease spread. By connecting genetic change with the appearance of new clusters of disease, our research suggests how genome surveillance can provide a new early warning of what’s to come. Daily reports on how the virus is evolving could sound the alarm before case numbers explode. Mutations happen and can be tracked Starting around 2012, researchers began to develop genome sequencing as a way for public health experts to track infectious diseases. Basically they are able to “read” an organism’s whole genetic code, the long list of A, C, G and T molecules that comprise the blueprints for the proteins that carry out the cell’s functions. When pathogens infect a host, they reproduce themselves. Changes to the genetic code can happen at this point – like typos you might make copying down a page of text, substituting an A for a T in one spot, for instance. These changes are mutations. They provide new instructions to the next generation that can give them new capabilities – maybe they are better able to move between hosts, survive and initiate outbreaks or cause new symptoms. Multiple versions of the same organism, but with variations in the genetic code, circulate during a disease outbreak. Depending on how successful they are at infecting new hosts and spreading, various versions can become more or less common. Historically, public health labs tracked disease outbreaks by the name of the pathogen – SARS, salmonella, Ebola and so on. But as the speed and accuracy of genome sequencing increased, researchers realized that the same pathogen can be divided into many different subpopulations based on genetic variation. These are the variants you hear about with regard to the coronavirus – the B.1.1.7 strain that first emerged in the U.K., the B.1.617 version that was identified in India, and the B.1.427 and B.1.429 variants that both originated in California. All are technically classified as the same SARS-CoV-2 virus, but they may have quite different features. Screening isn’t the same as sequencing When a person’s sample is tested for SARS-CoV-2, the lab uses a technique called PCR to identify whether certain coronavirus genes are present. This method is good for screening – diagnosing whether the person in fact has COVID-19 or not. It also provides important surveillance data about how many people have the coronavirus in a particular time and place. But it doesn’t sequence the whole genome, which is made up of 30,000 nucleotides – those As, Gs, Cs and Ts. The PCR screening test just looks for one small stretch of the coronavirus’s genetic code – the gene related to the virus’s spike protein that helps it infect human cells. This technique won’t flag mutations happening in other parts of the genome because it’s not looking for them. Sequencing the genetic material of the coronavirus can help researchers trace the travel routes of the virus, diagnose infected people and inform research into vaccines and therapeutics. Bart Weimer and Darwin Bandoy, CC BY-ND Other mutations are definitely occurring, though. Sequencing the entire genomes of coronavirus samples creates a massive list of variants. Our work tackles this ever-changing list to show that not only do mutations in the spike gene lead to new outbreak clusters – additional mutations in other genes increase outbreaks, too. Connecting variants and outbreaks To figure out the role of these mutations, we directly linked the variants present at a certain time and place with the coronavirus’s reproductive number, known as R for short. R is a way to quantify the intensity of an infectious disease outbreak. It stands for how many additional people an infected person will spread the germ to. But R doesn’t tell you what version of the viral genome was passed along. By directly linking R and the variant present, we were able to pinpoint the specific mutation that was emerging and increasing viral spread. We found that as new variants became more common, COVID-19 diagnoses surged. By merging genomics with classical epidemiology, we created a tool that factors in rising variants and R to warn how quickly cases will spread and which variants are more likely to trigger new outbreaks. To test this approach, we linked the SARS-CoV-2 genotype to the daily R during the first three months of the pandemic using 150 genomes. Our method predicted the near future of outbreaks in four different countries that each had various levels of mandated social interventions. This preliminary evidence relied on a small number of genome sequences, but it was all the data available from the early stages of the pandemic. As the pandemic continues, labs are sequencing thousands of genomes across the globe weekly. We replicated our initial estimates using 20,000 genomes from the U.K. and arrived at the same observation – new variants led to more transmission, variants are continuing to expand and will continue to increase in prevalence as the pandemic continues. By incorporating genome sequencing data with information about transmissibility, we created a kind of early warning system, allowing us to forecast spreading events. In the real world, advance warning like this could inform public health decisions about social interventions. People can prepare for predicted outbreaks. A bonus is that our model also would show when highly contagious variants are declining – providing solid evidence to support loosening restrictions to allow a return to normalcy. Just as valuable as early warning, variant information could help officials know when it’s safer to lift restrictions. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Scanning the horizon for future threats We believe that public health is at the dawn of integrating genome sequencing with infectious disease tracking. We envision a reference library of pathogen genomes, representing the diversity of their many emerging variants. It could be a new tool for epidemiologists, a part of routine surveillance programs that can last beyond the current pandemic. In the future, scientists hopefully won’t need to wait for an outbreak to grow. Our research suggests that by identifying a rise in variants early, public health officials can quickly respond – before the inevitable rise in new disease cases. We think this kind of early warning system can increase the public’s safety for any pathogen and reduce outbreaks for all types of organisms. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Bart C. Weimer, University of California, Davis and Darwin Bandoy, University of California, Davis. Read more:Genomic surveillance: What it is and why we need more of it to track coronavirus variants and help end the COVID-19 pandemicCOVID-19 clues in a community’s sewage: 4 questions answered about watching wastewater for coronavirus Bart C. Weimer receives funding from multiple federal agencies and foundations to support his academic research. Darwin Bandoy receives funding from Philippine California Advanced Research Institute and University of the Philippines for his PhD studies .

  • How To Say ‘No’ to Friends or Family Who Want To Borrow Money

    It's pretty much always awkward when a friend or family member asks to borrow money. The last thing you want is to offend the other person, but in some cases, you're absolutely not going to give them...

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .7204 – .7266 Retracement Tone Set Near-Term Tone

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7204.

  • As Covid ravages India, the diaspora pledges help

    After a concerning call with his mother in New Delhi about the gravity of the Covid-19 crisis in India, Priyank Lathwal said he felt an urgent need to help.

  • Tesla Makes More Money From Bitcoin Than It Does From Cars — What Does That Mean for Your Stock?

    First-quarter results from Tesla show that it made more profits in the first three months of the year with Bitcoin than it did with its car business. See: Tesla Posts Record Revenue, Musk Announces He...

  • COVID Disaster Is Transforming How India Handles Its Dead

    Danish Siddiqui/ReutersIn the past several weeks, the world has looked on in horror as the coronavirus rages across India. With hospitals running out of beds, oxygen, and medicines, the official daily death toll has averaged around 3,000. Many claim that number could be an undercount; crematoriums and cemeteries have run out of space.The majority of India’s population are Hindu, who favor cremation as a way of disposing of the body. But the Muslim population, which is close to 15 percent, favors burying its dead.Generally, tradition holds that the body is to be cremated or buried as quickly as possible—within 24 hours for Hindus, Jains, and Muslims, and within three days for Sikhs. This need for rapid disposal has also contributed to the current crisis.Hundreds of families want their loved ones’ bodies cared for as quickly as possible, but there is a shortage of people who can do the funerals and last rites. This has led to a situation where people are paying bribes in order to get space or a furnace for cremation. There are also reports of physical fights and intimidation.As a scholar interested in the ways Asian societies tell stories about the afterlife and prepare the deceased for it, I argue that the coronavirus crisis represents an unprecedented cultural cataclysm that has forced the Indian culture to challenge the way it handles its dead. Laborers build cremation platforms in Amritsar. Narinder Nanu/AFP via Getty Many Americans think of cremation happening within an enclosed, mechanized structure, but most Indian crematoriums, known as “shmashana” in Hindi, are open-air spaces with dozens of brick-and-mortar platforms upon which a body can be burned on a pyre made of wood.Hindus and Sikhs will dispose of the remaining ashes in a river. Many shmashana are therefore built near the banks of a river to allow for easy access, but many well-off families often travel to a sacred city along the banks of the river Ganges, such as Hardiwar or Benares, for the final rituals. Jains—who have traditionally given significant consideration to humanity’s impact on the environmental world—bury the ashes as a means to return the body to the Earth and ensure they do not contribute to polluting rivers.The workers who run shmashana often belong to the Dom ethnicity and have been doing this work for generations; they are lower caste and subsequently perceived as polluted for their intimate work with dead bodies.The act of cremation has not always been without controversy. In the 19th century, British colonial officials viewed the Indian practice of cremation as barbaric and unhygienic. But they were unable to ban it given its pervasiveness.However, Indians living in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Trinidad often had to fight for the right to cremate the dead in accordance with religious rituals because of the mistaken and often racist belief that cremation was primitive, alien, and environmentally polluting.The earliest writings on Indian funerary rituals can be found in the Rig Veda—a Hindu religious scripture orally composed thousands of years ago, potentially as early as 2000 B.C. In the Rig Veda, a hymn, traditionally recited by a priest or an adult male, urges Agni, the Vedic god of fire, to “carry this man to the world of those who have done good deeds.” Relatives perform the last rites before a cremation in Allahabad. Sanjay Kanojia/AFP via Getty From the perspective of Hindu, Jain, and Sikh rituals, the act of cremation is seen as a sacrifice, a final breaking of the ties between the body and the spirit so it may be free to reincarnate. The body is traditionally bathed, anointed, and carefully wrapped in white cloth at home, then carried ceremonially, in a procession, by the local community to the cremation grounds.While Hindus and Sikhs often decorate the body with flowers, Jains avoid natural flowers for concern of inadvertently destroying the lives of insects that may be hidden within its petals. In all of these faiths, a priest or male member of the family recites prayers. It is traditionally the eldest son of the deceased who lights the funerary pyre; women do not go to the cremation ground.After the ceremony, mourners return home to bathe themselves and remove what they regard as the inauspicious energy that surrounds the cremation grounds. Communities host a variety of postmortem rituals, including scriptural recitations and symbolic meals, and in some Hindu communities, the sons or male members of the household will shave their heads as a sign of their bereavement. During this mourning period, lasting from 10 to 13 days, the family performs scriptural recitations and prayers in honor of their deceased loved one.The wave of death from the COVID-19 pandemic has forced transformations to these long-established religious rituals. Makeshift crematoriums are being constructed in the parking lots of hospitals and in city parks.Young women may be the only ones available to light the funerary pyre, which was previously not permissible. Families in quarantine are forced to use WhatsApp and other video software to visually identify the body and recite digital funerary rites.Media reports have pointed out how in some cases, crematorium workers have been asked to read prayers traditionally reserved for Brahmin priests or people from a higher caste. Muslim burial grounds have begun to run out of space and are tearing up parking lots to bury more bodies.While other important rituals such as marriage and baptism may take on a new appearance in response to cultural changes, social media conversations, or economic opportunities, funerary rituals change slowly.Historian Thomas Laqueur has written on what he calls “the work of the dead”—the ways in which the bodies of the deceased participate in the social worlds and political realities of the living.In India’s coronavirus pandemic, the dead are announcing the health crisis that the country believed it had conquered. As recently as April 18, 2021, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was holding crowded political rallies, and his government allowed the massive Hindu pilgrimage festival of Kumbh Mela to proceed a year early in response to the auspicious forecasts of astrologers. Authorities began to act only when the deaths became impossible to ignore. But even then, the Indian government appeared more concerned about removing social media posts that were critical of its functioning.India is one of the world’s largest vaccine-producing nations, and yet it was unable to make or even purchase the needed vaccines to protect its population.The dead have important stories to tell about neglect, mismanagement, or even our global interdependence—if we care to listen.Natasha Mikles is a lecturer in philosophy at Texas State UniversityRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Want to know if your family or friends got the COVID-19 vaccine? It's not rude to ask, etiquette experts say.

    You should know if the people you're spending time with have gotten the vaccine or not — even if you have to ask — experts say.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO-in-waiting has a lot of Warren Buffett in him — plus more

    Patient investor, Midwesterner and bargain-hunter, Greg Abel has what it takes to lead when the time comes.

  • U.S. could see a 'sharp decline' in Covid cases by July, CDC projects

    The projection depends on high rates of vaccination, as well as continued wearing of masks and physical distancing when appropriate.

  • 10 Best All-inclusive Resorts in Mexico, According to Hotels.com

    Planning a tropical beach vacation? Here are 10 of the best all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, according to Hotels.com.

  • MDMA may help treat PTSD – but beware of claims that Ecstasy is a magic bullet

    PTSD is typically treated with therapy and sometimes medications, under the care of a psychiatrist. SDI Productions/Getty ImagesRecent clinical trials, including one soon to be published in Nature Medicine, have suggested that MDMA combined with psychotherapy may help treat post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. The news generated considerable optimism and excitement in the media, and some in the scientific community. As a psychiatrist and an expert in neurobiology and treatment of PTSD, I think these developments may be important – but not the major breakthrough that some people are suggesting. This approach is not a new magic bullet. A combat veteran discusses his experience with PTSD. PTSD, a disorder of emotional memories Post-traumatic stress disorder is a result of exposure to extreme traumatic experiences, such as natural disasters, motor vehicle accidents, assault, robbery, rape, combat and torture. Based on the type and severity of the trauma, people may develop PTSD, a condition of heightened anxiety that includes flashbacks, nightmares and avoidance of any reminder of trauma. In the neuroscience world, we see PTSD as a disorder of emotional memories, where recall of a traumatic memory can trigger high anxiety as if the event is happening in the here and now. People with PTSD often develop fear responses to anything remotely reminding them of the trauma. We also see PTSD as a disorder of context processing: A person has the same emotional response to a loud noise in the safe civilian environment as in the battlefield. Current treatments for PTSD are effective Treatments for PTSD mostly include antidepressant medications, and psychotherapy. Psychotherapy is among the most effective treatments for PTSD, as it addresses traumatic memories and related emotional and cognitive reactions. That is, a person with PTSD may conflate the experience of trauma with being a bad person. Psychotherapies address these thought processes, or cognitions, caused by trauma. PTSD is often treated by directly addressing the trauma that underlies triggers. MICROGEN IMAGES/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images Trauma therapists also use exposure therapy to gradually help people expose themselves to situations they avoid or the memories that terrify them until they learn that these situations are safe. The goal is to also help the brain of the person with PTSD disassociate the traumatic memories from the negative emotions that they trigger. This process is called extinction of fear memories. And it is here where researchers and others hope that MDMA and other drugs will help, by enhancing the extinction of these fear memories. MDMA: It won’t work by itself to treat PTSD Exposure therapy to traumatic memories is a difficult and exhausting process for some patients. Researchers are working to identify drugs that can enhance the effects of psychotherapy and make extinction of traumatic memories happen faster, or more effectively. MDMA, or 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, is an agent that affects a wide range of neurotransmitters, or brain chemicals facilitating signaling between neurons including serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine. No one knows for certain just how MDMA affects the learning brain in therapy, but there are some theories. MDMA may enhance psychotherapy by reducing anxiety during recall of trauma memories, helping the patient feel better about himself and others, increasing bonding with the therapist and enhancing extinction learning. Recent clinical trials suggest that use of MDMA paired with carefully delivered psychotherapy might improve patient outcomes. Furthermore, these effects seem to persist months after the treatment. Given these positive results, the studies entered a multisite phase 3 clinical trial of 90 patients with severe PTSD with 67 experiencing significantly diminished symptoms. It is very important to note that MDMA is not suggested as a standalone treatment for any condition, and only “MDMA-assisted” psychotherapy is researched in these studies. Breakthroughs sometimes break hearts Although these reports sound promising, I am skeptical of breakthrough medical pronouncements. Throughout the history of psychiatry, people have become too excited about promising cures like psychoanalysis, ketamine, cannabinoids, virtual reality, propranolol, opioids and memory-enhancing agents for treatment of PTSD and other psychiatric disorders. Although each of these treatments helped some patients, none was a magic bullet. Many, including opioids, propranolol and memory-enhancing agents, did not find their way out of the research laboratories into the real clinical world. MDMA, though a promising candidate in PTSD treatment, is not a panacea. James Worrell/Getty Images For MDMA, we still do not have a solid mechanistic explanation for how this drug might have rapid effects in enhancing long-lasting effects of therapy. There is a large difference between a highly controlled research study with a limited number of participants and the complexities of real clinical work. For instance, a lot of psychiatric or medical conditions that many patients have are excluded from the clinical trials. Also, psychotherapies are delivered in their ideal form. In the cases of drugs such as ketamine and MDMA, it is almost impossible to blind these studies – meaning, to keep both patient and doctor in the dark about who received the trial drug or a placebo. Most patients, and consequently probably therapists, will know whether the patient received the psychoactive agent or the placebo. Consequences of trauma cover a spectrum of symptoms, from zero to extremely high level. For having consistent language in research, we draw an imaginary line on this spectrum – say, 70% – and designate whoever is above the line as having PTSD. That does not mean that someone at a 65% or 60% does not have symptoms or distress. None of the studied approaches thus far totally eradicated symptoms. They just showed a larger decrease in symptoms compared with a placebo. Potential risks and dangers of MDMA While drugs called selective serotonin uptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, and psychotherapy are relatively safe, agents like cannabis, ketamine and MDMA have many risks. The first is addiction. Although patients in the clinical trials are given only a limited number of doses, it is likely that someone experiencing a great feeling of relief from a drug given in the clinic will seek it on the street. We are still dealing with the terrible opioid and benzodiazepine pandemic, the medications about which people were so excited a few decades ago. Longitudinal studies of risks of future substance use with MDMA are currently lacking. This can be further complicated among those with a history of problems with prescription or illegal drug abuse, or those with personality disorders. While the hype often suggests the drug itself is the cure, it is important to remember that what worked in these studies involved drugs and psychotherapy together. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Also, it is vital to remind people not to expect a cure from street drugs. At best, the effects will be as good as the therapy provided. So an unskilled person providing therapy, consultation or even friendship using such agents might create much more harm than help. Negative memories could arise that the unskilled person does not have the expertise to deal with. It is also important to know drugs obtained on the street might be very different from what is used in research. Impurities can cause a lot of harm. We in the psychiatric treatment world have been here before many times. And, in some cases, we are still paying dearly for the initial excitement.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Arash Javanbakht, Wayne State University. Read more:Veterans, refugees and victims of war crimes are all vulnerable to PTSDFrom shell-shock to PTSD, a century of invisible war trauma Arash Javanbakht does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Elon Musk's championing of dogecoin made him the token's 'community-appointed CEO' as early as 2019, Mike Novogratz' Galaxy Digital says

    Musk had replied to a post from the Dogecoin Twitter account calling for "someone who can lead us into the future."

  • "The wound is still deep": Jordan's royal feud is calmer, but not over

    Amman, Jordan — A month after the royal family feud that rocked Jordan, internal tensions have softened but the long-term effects of the crisis are yet to be seen.Driving the news: In the last two weeks, 16 of the 18 Jordanians arrested in the crackdown on former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein and his associates have been released. Prince Hamzah was publicly accused in April of plotting to destabilize the kingdom.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The two who remain in jail are Bassem Awadallah, a former chief of the royal court and envoy to Saudi Arabia, and Sharif Hassan Ben Zaid, a member of the royal family and a dual Jordanian-Saudi citizen.Although Prince Hamzah is still under house arrest, he appeared with the royal family on an official engagement recently, temporarily answering the viral question: #whereistheprince.Behind the scenes: Two former prime ministers, Taher Al-Masri and Abdel Rauf Rawabdeh, told Axios they are playing a role in trying to solve the royal dispute, as is former Prime Minister Aoun Khasawneh.Rawabdeh, a respected figure from the northern city of Irbid, said the country was “moving in the right direction” and stressed the prisoners were released on “the sole initiative of His Majesty the King."But Al-Masri told Axios that he and others counseled the royal court to “close the entire file and release all, but our advice wasn’t fully accepted."If the Awadallah and Ben Zaid cases proceed to trial, Al-Masri warned, it will make it more difficult to end the trial, and also make it difficult not to call Prince Hamzah to testify.“It will also make problems with a number of neighboring countries," Al-Masri said, hinting at Saudi Arabia.Between the lines: Saudi Arabia sent a delegation in the first days of the crisis to seek the release of Awadallah, who has served as a consultant to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. The Saudis have denied any role in the royal feud.Awadallah’s lawyer, former military judge Mohammad Al Afif, said he visited Awadallah in jail on Monday and found him in good spirits.He said the case was still under investigation and estimated it would take up to a month for a trial to begin at the state security court.What's next: “Once the trial begins some of the public will believe what is presented and some will not. This is not good for the country," Al-Masri told Axios.He thinks it will take more time for the royal family to reconcile. “The wound is still deep on both sides."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Pfizer, BioNTech will vaccinate summer Olympians; vaccine highly effective against 2 variants, studies say: COVID-19 updates

    Pfizer and BioNTech will provide vaccine to Olympic athletes participating at the Olympic and Paralympic Tokyo Games this summer. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • No longer a "utopian idea": How the pandemic could personalize education

    The pandemic has shaken up the present and the future of education, and one result could be a greater focus on personalized learning.Why it matters: Education has long been a slow-to-change industry, but the forced introduction of remote learning and the movement of some families out of public schools could lead to a technology-forward approach that is more tailored to individual students — and risks leaving the less advantaged behind. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Data from Burbio's School Opening Tracker indicates that as of May 3, just 3.3% of K-12 students in the U.S. are still attending virtual-only school, compared to more than 60% at the start of the 2020-21 school year. Still, nearly a third of K-12 students are attending hybrid classes that mix virtual and in-person learning, and Burbio notes the percentage of students opting out of in-person education remains over 50% in most cities.A recent poll from Politico and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found 29% of parents want their child to be in remote or hybrid school for the next year, while a RAND Corp. survey from last fall — entitled "Remote Learning Is Here to Stay" — found 1 in 5 school districts were planning or at least considering a post-pandemic remote option. What's happening: Lingering — if somewhat scientifically overstated — fears of the virus are behind some of that preference for remote, but some parents report their children have thrived with online schools."There is a minority of parents, a minority of students and even a minority of teachers for whom virtual schooling is the preferred mode," Heather Schwartz, a senior policy researcher at RAND and the director of the study, told the New York Times. What's next: While the forced march to remote education during the pandemic left both parents and schools unprepared, new tools offer the possibility of a more personalized approach to teaching via online classes.This morning the software company Adobe announced it would be partnering with leading online education platform Khan Academy to co-create online lesson plans that emphasize creative skills.The Khan Academy approach aims to meet students where they are, allowing parents and educators to craft classes to individual skill sets and achievement levels."Personalization would have been a utopian idea 30 years ago," says Salman Khan, the founder and CEO of Khan Academy, which saw its usage nearly triple after schools closed last spring. "But now we can personalize what the student needs versus giving everyone the same thing."What to watch: The rise of home schooling, arguably the most personalized form of education.The percentage of families home-schooling their children more than doubled during the pandemic to 11% of U.S. households, according to data from the Census Bureau. The catch: Students from disadvantaged backgrounds — especially those who lack reliable internet access — risk being left behind altogether, and the shift to a more personalized approach threatens to widen the already yawning education gap in the U.S.The bottom line: As the U.S. grows more fractured and polarized, in-person public education has remained one of the few experiences that most Americans share.A more personalized approach to education will change that — for better and for worse.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • France sends patrol boats as fishing tensions flare with UK

    Vessels from Britain's Royal Navy and French police boats patrolled Thursday near the English Channel island of Jersey, where French fishermen angry about losing access to waters off their coast gathered for a maritime protest. The irate mariners set off flares and entered the island's main harbor, in the first major dispute between France and Britain over fishing rights in the wake of Brexit. The European Union appealed for calm, but also accused the U.K. of not respecting the terms of the post-Brexit trade deal agreed to by the two sides.

  • Nets’ Joe Tsai, Yahoo Founder Jerry Yang and More Launch $250 Million Initiative to Fight Hate

    Several influential business leaders have recently started a $250 million initiative dedicated to serving 23 million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the nation. Members of The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) launched the initiative on Monday. According to its organizers, the initiative is the “largest-ever philanthropic effort to support the AAPI community,” Reuters reported.

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz E 450 All-Terrain First Drive Review | It's a poseur

    The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E 450 All-Terrain joins the “year of the wagon” conversation started by Audi in 2020. Like its cross-country rivals, Benz has adopted a two-pronged approach to the traditional concept, offering its long-roof E-Class in both this off-road guise and the balls-to-the-wall AMG E63 variant. The All-Terrain goes head-to-head with Audi’s A6 Allroad, which was revived here in the States last year after a decade-long absence.