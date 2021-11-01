Deli bursts into flames after Molotov cocktail flies through door in NYC, video shows

A deli burst into flames after a Molotov cocktail flew through its door in New York City during an attack caught on camera, according to surveillance footage released by the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).

After the Brooklyn deli’s destruction on Oct. 30, fire marshals arrested Joel Mangal, 38, “for the alleged use of improvised incendiary devices, commonly known as ‘Molotov Cocktails,’” FDNY said in a news release.

“Fortunately, there was no loss of life here,” Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said in a statement on Oct. 31.

The FDNY declined further comment to McClatchy News, pointing to its news release.

When the Molotov cocktail hit the inside of the deli located at 496 Nostrand Ave., flames quickly reached the ceiling, the video shows.

As one person inside is seen trying to escape immediately after the explosion, they slip with flames catching their right shoe before making their way out. Then, another person quickly exits.

The surveillance footage allegedly shows Mangal standing outside the deli preparing another fiery weapon for launching before a bystander steps in, knocking it out of his arm.

Then, the Molotov cocktail hits the sidewalk, setting off more flames outside the deli as Mangal is allegedly seen running away, according to the video.

Firefighters were notified of a “store fire” the morning of Oct. 30 and arrived within three minutes, the FDNY said.

They quickly controlled the attack and provided “medical treatment for one civilian with non-life-threatening injuries,” the department said.

The investigation into the attack “led to the timely arrest of this suspect who threatened the safety of our communities by using such a cruel and destructive device,” Nigro said.

Mangal faces charges of arson, assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief, according to the FDNY release.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office will be prosecuting his case.