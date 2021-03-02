Deli owner reacts to lifting of mask rule in Texas

Texas is lifting a COVID-19 mask mandate that was imposed last summer, making it the largest state to do away with a face covering order. But some business owners say they’ll keep existing safety standards in place until they see more data. (March 2)

Video Transcript

ZIGGY GRUBER: It was wonderful to hear that he is going to let us open up 100%.

All frozen soups and stuff.

- Frozen matzah ball soup.

ZIGGY GRUBER: Yeah. I am a little bit nervous about is, they mentioned that the total taking off the total masks. I have a portion of my customers that love what we're doing over here. We have all of our tables spread apart at a certain distance, which makes them feel comfortable. And everyone likes the idea that we require people to wear masks. So we take everything with a pinch of salt. Who knows what's going to happen? But we're just going through. But it looks like we are in a positive direction.

