Deli worker stabbed at Boston Star Market says co-worker tried to kill him

A deli worker who was stabbed at a Boston Star Market on Tuesday afternoon claims his alleged attacker, a co-worker, tried to kill him in a violent altercation that unfolded as customers shopped in the store.

Trevor Charlton, 47, of Hyde Park, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Dorchester District Court on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon in the stabbing that left another person with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responded to the River Street store in the city’s Mattapan section around 3:30 p.m. and learned someone had been stabbed while the store was filled with midday shoppers.

The victim, Richard Mason, told Boston 25 that an argument with a co-worker escalated into a terrifying ordeal that left him with stab wounds to the stomach and lacerations to his face. He also said his co-worker jabbed him in the eyes with his fingers.

“We got into an argument and I didn’t expect it to go to being stabbed. I got a 10-month-old kid and another one on the way. You never know someone else’s mental capacity,” Mason said. “I’m obviously worried to go back to work, you know? Especially when someone tries to kill you at work. That’s crazy.”

Families who shop with their children at the store in Mattapan say it’s concerning to have violence in such a public place.

“It’s usually just a very quiet place, lots of children lots of families,” one shopper said.

In a statement, Star Market officials said, ”We work diligently to provide a safe shopping and workplace environment.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

