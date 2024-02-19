Delia Silance's educational journey from Lincoln, Jefferson and Purdue University

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Discriminatory practices discouraged Black children from pursuing education beyond grade school in the early 20th century, but Delia Silance’s belief in the power of education and the support of family and community took her beyond societal expectations.

Silance attended the segregated Lincoln School from 1915 to 1921 and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1925. As a junior, she headed the Jefferson High School honor roll with four A+ and one A.

In 1925, the Indiana Association of Colored Women’s Clubs awarded Silance a scholarship of $50. Silance used the money to attend Purdue University.

Silance received the Dean Carolyn Shoemaker Award for academic excellence when she graduated from Purdue in 1932. With Shoemaker’s encouragement, she also earned a master’s degree from Purdue in 1933.

Photos from Mary Anthrop's collection of Lincoln School in Lafayette, Indiana.

Silance worked in Work Progress Administration programs teaching Spanish, English and history. In the 1940s, Silance taught in Texas and Tennessee, but returned to Lafayette in the late 1950s.

She secured work in the Division of Educational Reference at Purdue until she retired in 1970, but she continued her activity in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, the Mary L. Club, Church Women United and the NAACP.

Silance believed in investing in young people. She wrote about awarding local scholarships to Black students, “just knowing that someone notices and cares about their accomplishments and ambitions can be stimulating.”

Silance died in Lafayette in 1984.

