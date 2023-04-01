Deliberate fire started at Erskine animal rescue farm

Police are investigating a deliberate fire started at an animal rescue project in Renfrewshire.

The incident happened at about 03:45 on Friday at Lamont Farm in Erskine.

Horses, ducks, sheep, goats, pigs and llamas are among the animals kept at the farm. Police said the noise from distressed animals alerted staff to the fire at a cabin on the property.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze without any animals being hurt. The farm is closed until further notice.

In a statement on social media, Lamont Farm said it was "devastated" by the blaze.

It added: "Luckily any cats that were in the cabin managed to escape and we managed to turn all the horses up to the field to safety, so no animals or humans were harmed - we are so grateful for that.

"We don't know what damage has been caused other than the massive amount of smoke and water damage.

"We know, however, that the cost is going to be high - especially for a small charity like us."

Lamont City Farm, later to become Lamont Farm Project, was founded in 1977 and was the first urban farming scheme of its kind in Scotland.

Police Scotland has issued an appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard something suspicious to get in touch.