Deliberations for Longmont shooting trial to resume Monday

May 6—The jury broke for the day on Friday after about an hour and a half of deliberations and will meet again Monday morning in the case of a man charged with murder in a Longmont shooting.

The defendant elected not to testify Friday afternoon as his case went to closing arguments before it was given to the jury for deliberations. It ended for the day at 5:15 p.m. and will resume at 9 a.m. Monday.

Richard Lawrence Martinez, 35, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder — extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, attempted first-degree murder — extreme indifference, and four crime of violence sentence enhancers.

The jurors may also consider the lesser included crimes of second-degree murder, criminally negligent homicide and reckless manslaughter if they do not convict on the first-degree murder counts.

After a week of testimony, prosecutors from the Boulder District Attorney's Office rested their case Friday morning.

Martinez elected not to testify after being read his right to remain silent, and his defense attorneys elected not to present any of their own witnesses.

Longmont police say Martinez shot and killed Mathew Bond, 34, on June 3, 2020, in Longmont while Bond was riding in a vehicle with a friend, Seth Eberly.

According to arrest affidavits, police believe Martinez was trying to shoot Eberly, who reportedly had threatened Martinez's girlfriend with a shotgun the morning of the shooting.

Martinez was told about the incident, and witnesses said he, his girlfriend and his cousin went to pick up a handgun.

The three then drove to the 1200 block of Hunter Court, where they saw Eberly and Bond around 4 a.m. Witnesses said Eberly tried to drive away, but Martinez fired 12 shots at the car.

According to the affidavit, Eberly later told police that Bond told Eberly to duck and tried to shield him, getting hit with one gunshot in the chest.

Eberly drove away from the scene and abandoned Bond and the vehicle, which police say was stolen out of Boulder.

Police responding to the shooting on Hunter Court were eventually able to locate the vehicle with Bond inside in the passenger seat, on Valentine Lane. He was declared dead on scene.

Martinez was arrested in New Mexico after a high-speed chase.

"The defendant was so hell-bent on getting revenge on Seth Eberly, that he indiscriminately shot into this vehicle," Boulder Deputy District Attorney Michelle Sudano said during her closing arguments. "He took those shots into the car not caring if there was anybody else in that car."

But defense attorney Eric Zale said Martinez had gone out to simply talk to Eberly about the incident with his girlfriend, and only shot at the vehicle when it drove toward him.

"He knew that a person who pulled a shotgun on his (girlfriend) was capable of anything," Zale said.

Added Zale, "The truth is this: Richard Martinez is not guilty of murder, Richard Martinez is not guilty of attempted murder, he acted in self-defense to save his own life when that vehicle was coming at him."

Zale said Martinez saw the vehicle drive away, and so had no way of knowing someone inside had died. He also said that he "panicked" in fleeing out of state to his grandmother's home because he could not go to police.

"Richard Martinez lives in a world that may be foreign to many of us, Richard Martinez lives in a world that in all honesty we may not want to exist," Zale said. "Richard Martinez's world is a world where there is no outside help, there is no protection from law enforcement. It's a world of drugs, it's a world of guns... No one in Richard Martinez's world is going to the police to say 'I shot someone in self defense.'"

But Boulder Chief Trial Deputy District Attorney Fred Johnson disputed that notion in his final statements to the jury.

"Mr. Martinez doesn't live in a foreign world, he lives in Longmont, Colorado," Johnson said. "He may wish he lived in that world, but he lives in Longmont, Colorado, where he shot and murdered a young man who had nothing to do with his beef.

"He lives where the law applies... You don't get to put 12 shots in that car and hope it turns out alright."

As he concluded his argument, he put a photo of Bond up on the screen.

"You want reason why you don't take the law into your own hands? This is why. This is why you don't go shooting at cars. Because he had nothing to do with it, and he's gone," Johnson said. "It is not reasonable, it is not self-defense, it is murder."

Staff Writer Annie Mehl contributed to this report.