Deliberations snarled in case of Lima man charged with aggravated burglary

Apr. 19—LIMA — Jurors in the trial of Julian Wright deliberated for 5 1/2 hours Wednesday without reaching a verdict in the case of the Lima man charged with of aggravated burglary and domestic violence.

Jurors began their deliberations around noon Wednesday after attorneys in the case delivered their closing arguments. They were sent home for the evening after failing to reach a verdict and will continue their deliberations Thursday morning.

Prosecutors allege that Wright forcibly entered the home of a Kaitlin Russell, with whom he shares a daughter, on Jan. 22, 2022. Wright is alleged to have threatened the woman with physical harm after breaking the door of her Woodlawn Avenue door and attempting to gain entry.

Lima attorney Chima Ekeh, representing Wright, told jurors in his opening remarks that the case was a matter of "damaged property and nothing more."

Wright, who testified on his own behalf Tuesday, said he stayed at Russell's home earlier in the week because he was homeless and because a warrant for his arrest had been issued. He said the woman had agreed to allow him to spend the night of Jan. 21 at her apartment but later — after learning that Wright had purchased and consumed alcohol — refused to allow him to enter the home.

Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Josh Carp told jurors that Wright went Russell's home and used a brick to break her front door before attempting to open the door. Carp said the defendant also made threatening statements to the woman.

Wright denied earlier testimony from the alleged victim, who told jurors he threatened to strike her with a brick if she didn't end a 911 call on the night in question.

"That did not happen," Wright said.

He told jurors his intent in coming to the home was simply to retrieve his overnight bag.