Deliberations start over in Sheriff Victor Hill’s federal trial after juror excused

Jurors in the Victor Hill federal trial have to restart their deliberations after one of them told the judge they can no longer continue to serve.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington is at the federal courthouse in Atlanta where the decision was just made this morning. Washington learned that another juror is being questioned if they are able to continue.

On Monday, jurors said they were deadlocked on five charges against the suspended sheriff on trial for civil rights violations. Despite unanimous decisions on two of the charges, the judge ordered the jurors to continue deliberating until they reach a decision on all seven charges.

On Tuesday, one juror said they could no longer be part of the deliberations. They were excused.

Hill’s attorneys asked Judge Eleanor Ross to declare a mistrial. She ruled against a mistrial and instead replaced the juror with an alternate. Because of the change, the judge told the jury to start the deliberations over.

Channel 2 Action News has been covering the allegations against Hill for years. Hill is accused of violating the civil rights of jail inmates by putting them in a restraint chair for hours.

Attorneys made their closing arguments on Friday before handing the case over to the jury just before noon.

Prosecutor Brent Gray said none of the seven detainees in this case displayed violent or uncontrollable behavior at the time they were placed in the restraint chair. He recounted testimony from jailers who said they were all compliant.

In his argument, defense attorney Drew Findling questioned why the government never brought in an expert witness to testify about the use of the restraint chair.

He said all seven detainees exhibited violent tendencies before they arrived and it’s the sheriff’s duty to protect the jail, its inmates and staff

“If he has to make it a little uncomfortable, that’s his responsibility,” Findling said.

