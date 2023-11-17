Deliberations underway in Evansville double murder trial

EVANSVILLE — The state presented its closing argument to jurors Friday morning against accused double murderer Arthur Lee Jones IV, marking the final moments of a week-long trial that featured hours of witness testimony and hundreds of exhibits.

Prosecutors asked jurors to find Jones, 23, guilty of having committed two counts of felony murder for the 2021 killings of Samantha Robbins and Derek Johnson.

"The evidence is there," lead prosecutor John M. Bober exclaimed during his closing argument. "It's more than just circumstantial. It's connecting the dots."

After Jones' defense presented its closing argument, which sought to pick apart the state's case by calling into question eyewitness testimony and Jones' purported motive, jurors retired to begin deliberating at 10:24 a.m.

Vanderburgh County Superior Court Judge Leslie Shively, who presided over the case, instructed prosecutors and attorneys to remain close to the courthouse for at least 30 minutes in case jurors reached a quick verdict.

Across five days of trial presentations and arguments, prosecutors and Jones' two public defenders agreed on one thing: That Robbins, 27, and Johnson, 28, suffered fatal gunshot wounds as they lay in bed inside Robbins' home at 1229 Lodge Ave. sometime before 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2021.

The state and Jones' defense team also agreed that Jones had a prior relationship with Johnson. The pair grew up together and had close ties.

From Monday through Friday, both sides battled over whether the evidence proved, beyond all reasonable doubt, that Jones was the gunman who, in Bober's words, shot Robbins and Johnson "almost execution style."

Bober, who led the state's case on behalf of the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office, argued that a combination of witness testimony, circumstantial and forensic evidence, and common sense showed Jones committed the killings.

Friday morning, Bober told jurors that Jones shot and killed Robbins and Johnson for "practically nothing" - a few hundred dollars and some pills - but that he nonetheless "took their lives and needs to be held accountable for that."

During closing arguments, Jones' lead public defender, Douglas Walton, sought to dismiss the state's theory that Jones killed Johnson, his friend, and Robbins for money or drugs. Walton attempted to sow doubt about the accuracy of witness testimony and called into question the thoroughness of the Evansville Police Department's initial investigation.

But it was not EPD detectives who first named Jones as the shooter: Johnson's children, who were inside the Lodge Avenue home when the killings took place, quickly named "uncle Arthur" as the armed intruder, according to body camera footage presented at trial.

"Uncle Art," one of the children is heard saying during the recording. "That is the one who hurt our parents… He said he was shooting dice, but he was actually shooting our parents."

Evansville police arrested Jones hours after the children named him as a suspect on Oct. 19, 2021.

Jurors are now tasked with reviewing hundreds of pieces of evidence, hours of witness testimony and Jones' lengthy post-arrest interview with EPD detectives.

Among the evidence presented at trial are items that, according to the state, directly link Jones to the killing: Pills that match the make, shape and color of those found inside the Lodge Avenue home; a prescription bottle Jones threw away hours after the killings that matches medication Robbins had a prescription for and jewelry belonging to Robbins that had Jones' DNA on it.

Friday morning, Jones' defense team sought to downplay the importance of both the children's eyewitness testimony and physical evidence presented by prosecutors.

The state could not prove how or when Jones' DNA ended up on Robbins' jewelry, Jones' attorneys contended. Children were more prone to misidentify people, they argued.

And, as Walton repeatedly pointed out to jurors, investigators never recovered the murder weapon and never located Jones' DNA or fingerprints anywhere inside the Lodge Avenue home.

"Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I submit that the state has failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Jones killed Derrick and Samantha," Walton said as he wrapped up his closing argument. "Godspeed in your deliberation."

During a five-minute rebuttal, Bober countered that the evidence presented at trial matched the original testimony provided by Johnson's children: That Jones shot and killed Robbins and Johnson as the couple lay in bed on Oct. 19, 2021.

"Please do your best," Bober told jurors. "Because they deserve equal protection under the law, too."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Arthur Jones IV Evansville homicide trial 2021 Robbins Johnson