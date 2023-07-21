Deliberations underway in trial of rapper YNW Melly

Deliberations are underway in the double murder trial of rapper Jamell “YNW Melly” Demons, the Miramar rapper accused of the apparently unprovoked murders of two of his friends after an overnight recording session in Fort Lauderdale in 2018.

Defense lawyer Stuart Adelstein blasted the prosecution’s case in his closing, arguing that investigators failed to consider other possible suspects, never recovered the gun that was used in the shooting, and exaggerated the defendant’s alleged connection to gangs.

But prosecutor Kristine Bradley struck the same notes in her closing that she first emphasized in her opening three weeks ago, reminding jurors that the shots that killed Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas came from inside the Jeep where they died, from the seat where, by every account, Demons was sitting.

The phone Demons was using tracked the Jeep’s location throughout that morning, Bradley said, reviewing evidence that the phone was used consistently by the defendant.

Demons and his co-defendant, Cortland “YNW Bortlen” Henry told investigators afterward that the men were killed in a drive-by shooting. But investigators found no evidence of a drive-by at the scene where Henry said it took place, and no evidence that the shots that killed Williams and Thomas came from anywhere other than inside the car.

There was also no evidence presented during trial that anyone other than Demons was seated behind the driver’s seat at any point the early morning of the shooting.

The defense focused its counterargument on two factors — first, that the gun was never recovered and, therefore, never tied to the defendant, and second, that Demons had no apparent motive.

But prosecution witnesses presented evidence that Demons was a member of an offshoot of the Bloods street gang, and that he squabbled with the victims over money and creative credit. Prosecutors are not obliged to prove motive, but in this case it could factor into punishment if Demons is found guilty.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty and would be able to use gang-related activity as an aggravating factor to seek Demons’ execution.

Deliberations got underway late Thursday afternoon. Because it is a death penalty case, the jurors are sequestered until they reach a verdict.

---------