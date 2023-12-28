Delicious bites for under $15: List names ‘best cheap restaurant’ in each New England state

Odds are your wallet is feeling a bit lighter following the Christmas holiday. A visit to one of the “best cheap restaurants” in New England could help you replenish the funds heading into 2024.

Cheapism says it published a list of “well-reviewed and cheap restaurants” in all 50 states after “looking at reviews on TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Zomato, and recommendations from local newspapers and magazines.”

All of the restaurants that cracked the list offer up delicious bites for $15 or less before tax or tip, according to Cheapism.

These are the New England eateries that made the cut:

Massachusetts: El Sarape at 5 Commercial Street in Braintree

New Hampshire: Red Arrow Diner at 61 Lowell Street in Manchester

Maine: Taco Escobar at 548 Congress Street in Portland

Vermont: Pho Hong at 325 North Winooski Avenue in Burlington

Rhode Island: East Side Pockets at 278 Thayer Street in Providence

Connecticut: Louis’ Lunch at 261 Crown Street in New Haven

To view Cheapism’s full list, click here.

