How to make delicious chili in a slow cooker

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) took the investing world by storm over the last couple of months as its price soared, reminiscent of Dogecoin's astronomical gains earlier this year. Like Dogecoin, however, Shiba Inu's surge was short-lived, and its price has dropped by more than 60% since its peak in October. If you missed out on buying Shiba Inu, there are plenty of other cryptocurrencies to choose from.