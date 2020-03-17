Delicious, easy recipes that use all your pantry staples

From jarred goods and cans of stock to dried pasta, grains and other pantry staples, these recipes rely on ingredients that are most likely already in your kitchen.

Calling All Canned Goods

Grab your can opener and be prepared to transform these ingredients that can sometimes get forgotten on a back shelf.

Pantry Pasta With Anchovies, Olives and Capers



Ingredients

1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt, plus more to taste1 bunch parsley leaves, chopped (about 1 3/4 cups)1/2 cup chopped oil-cured olives6 tablespoons olive oil1 (2-ounce) tin anchovies, drained of oil and minced into oblivion3 tablespoons drained capers, roughly chopped2 big garlic cloves (or 3 small), peeled and minced1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes12 ounces spaghetti2/3 cup grated parmesan (or pecorino)

Directions

Set a big pot of water on the stove over high heat to come to a boil. When it does, add the salt.

Meanwhile, make the sauce. Combine the parsley, olives, olive oil, anchovies, capers, garlic, and red pepper flakes in a big bowl.

When the water is boiling, add the pasta. Cook until al dente (I like to start tasting noodles after 8 minutes). Use tongs to transfer the pasta to the bowl with the sauce. Toss. Season with salt to taste (you probably won’t need it, but always good to check).

Serve with the cheese alongside for everyone to sprinkle on top.

Recipe courtesy Emma Laperruque on Food52.

Back-Pocket Canned Salad

This dish requires zero time at the stove and revives preserved products to make a fresh vegetable dish with bright, acidity.

Ingredients

1 14- to 15-ounce can low-sodium white beans or black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained1 14-ounce jar artichoke hearts, drained and quartered1 14-ounce can hearts of palm, drained and cut into about ½-inch slices4 ounces crumbled feta cheese4 celery stalks, peeled and cut into about ½-inch pieces, plus some coarsely chopped celery leaves3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest1 or 2 lemons, halved1 pinch kosher salt1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted

Directions

Combine the beans, artichoke hearts, hearts of palm, feta cheese, celery and leaves, oil, and lemon zest in a large serving bowl.

Squeeze on lots of lemon juice to make the salad taste really bright, then sprinkle on about half-teaspoon salt.

Toss really well and season with more salt to taste. Sprinkle on the pine nuts.

Recipe courtesy of Food52. Reprinted from “Eat a Little Better.” ©2018 by Sam Kass. Photographs ©2017 by Aubrie Pick. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.

Pasta and Chickpea Soup with Miso and Chile Oil

Ingredients

2 tablespoons canola oil

3 tablespoons white miso

2 1/2 cups just-boiled water

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained

1/2 cup ditalini

2 teaspoons chili crisp (such as Lao Gan Ma or Fly By Jing), with oil, adjusted to taste

Directions

Add the oil and miso to a large saucepan or small soup pot. Set on the stove over medium to medium-low heat and stir-fry for 4 to 5 minutes, lowering the heat if the miso is threatening to burn, until the miso is very fragrant and a toasty, chestnutty brown.