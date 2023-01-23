How to make delicious smoked barbecue chicken on your propane grill

Do you love the taste of smoked chicken, but don't have a smoker? Or maybe you don't have several hours to wait before your chicken is done.

If you have a propane grill you can get the same effect as smoking a chicken, in much less time. It's also an easy way to cook chicken if you're hosting a barbecue and don't want your guests waiting around forever but still want that smokey flavor.

Preparation

Start by taking wood chips made for grilling. There is a variety of different kinds and flavors like hickory, mesquite or apple. Soak them in water for about 20 minutes.

Then you'll take those soaked wood chips and place them on a large piece of tinfoil. Wrap the tinfoil completely around the chips in a packet like a tamale. Next, take a fork or knife and poke holes in the top of the wood chips packet.

Now preheat the grill. You'll want one side to be high heat and the other low heat. Put the wood chip packet on the high heat side of the grill. Let it sit for about 15 minutes or until you see the packet releasing smoke.

While that's happening, brush the raw chicken with high-heat oil. Oils like grapeseed oil or vegetable oil can withstand higher temperatures before burning and help prevent the chicken from sticking to the grill. Avoid olive oil, which is a low-heat oil. Now add a healthy amount of a dry rub seasoning of your choice onto both sides of the chicken. No need to wrap the chicken.

Cooking

Take the chicken, and add it to the cooler side of the grill and close it. Depending on how big the chicken is and the temperature of the grill, your cook times will vary. For a regular sized chicken breast, it might take about ten minutes, five minutes per side. You want to make sure the chicken is white all the way through.

Once the chicken is fully cooked and close to being ready to come off the grill, you can brush barbecue sauce onto the chicken.

Also if you're cooking lots of chicken, the smoke packet will eventually stop emitting smoke, so you may want to have another one handy.

